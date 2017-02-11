DVD Review: Snowden

Glowing screens, windowless offices, soulless hotel rooms, algorithms and computer nerds impart a contained, subdued mood to Oliver Stone’s latest biopic. Instead of excitement and diversion we get tension and unease as we follow the career of the world’s most infamous whistle-blower.

Rising star Joseph Gordon-Levitt happens to be the spittin’ image of Edward Snowden. More significantly, he is convincing as a genuinely patriotic, slightly dweebie NSA contractor whose faith erodes as he witnesses towering governmental abuses of privacy rights and the Constitution.

Stone portrays Snowden as a martyr, an honorable man in a caught up in a web of audacious treachery — most of it digital. Haunted and, later, hunted, Stone’s Snowden is motivated not by money or power but disillusion. Whether you believe the real-life Snowden to be a traitor or a hero, the movie presents us with a most disturbing picture of top secret abuse.

Snowden becomes a favorite of Corbin O’Brian (Rhys Ifans), an intelligence chief who simultaneously trains and alarms him. O’Brian explains the Fourth Amendment end run that is the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) court. His concern grows after a conversation with Hank Forrester (Nicolas Cage) a once ambitious, now brooding analyst who has been mothballed by the government, his work assigned to private contractors who do the same job at 10 times the cost.

The ogre against whom Snowden hurls himself is government data-collection — unwarranted, unlimited and promiscuous. As far as we know, he’s still at it. Heaven knows the government hasn’t cleaned up.

The camera work in “Snowden” is as measured and monotonous as the young analysts at their keyboards. But the fine cast — Tom Wilkinson, Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Timothy Olyphant and Shailene Woodley as his free-spirited girlfriend — makes this a very watchable film.

Should you see it, keep in mind Ben Franklin’s assertion that he who sacrifices freedom for security deserves neither.