Drawing on an idea

DEER ISLE — For artist Bruce Bulger, it’s all about probing the world, which begins with drawing followed by painting, creating wood sculptures or building custom furniture destined to be family heirlooms.

“If you draw an idea, you can build it,” Bulger said from his spacious studio in the former Deer Isle High School Seamark Building.

“I search in architecture and nature for connections, shapes and proportion and color for the further purposes of designing furniture,” he said.

Bulger said there is a purpose to each of his paintings, which are an unending study.

“I paint waves and boats to capture motion,” he said. “I paint rivers to capture power and continuum. I draw figure for its solidity and emotion. I paint landscapes to capture the looking down and out from heights and mountains. I draw musicians to draw music.”

A native of New Canaan, Conn., Bulger became captivated by figure drawing as well as illustration while studying at the Philadelphia College of Art.

His father, Edward James Bulger, was an architect, industrial designer and seascape painter.

“He was a member of the Society of Illustrators in New York,” Bulger said of his father. “When I was attempting to get into art school, he invited me to a figure drawing session, which I needed to complete my portfolio. I have never stopped drawing figures since that time.”

After graduating, Bulger hitchhiked up the coast and ended in Eastport, where he worked for two years as an illustrator at the Quoddy Tides.

“When they had stories that didn’t go to the end of the page I would do a little drawing,” he said.

He also illustrated books and did drawings for publications such as WoodenBoat and Fine Woodworking magazines.

A few years later, a friend who had purchased the Tewksbury Building in Stonington asked him if he could help with the renovations.

Around the same time Bulger became very friendly with an elderly couple in Deer Isle who offered to sell him land upon which to build a home and studio.

When Bulger met his wife, Holley Mead, the modest space was expanded to accommodate a family, which today includes two adult sons, Aaron and Larkin.

The design of the family homestead down a dusty road in Deer Isle was based on a watercolor he had much earlier envisioned as a place he would like to build.

In true New England fashion, the high peaked dwelling was added onto as needed. Bulger is finishing the latest addition, a new front entrance with a closet for coats.

Inside the house, the open space can comfortably hold large groups, yet is welcoming as well.

At the center of the dining area is a large table Bulger made of Guatemalan mahogany held up by graceful and beautiful cabriole legs ending in slipper feet.

“The table was an early piece and we have been loving it for more than 35 years,” he said.

Currently, Bulger is projecting his sketchbook drawings — which he places in the same category as journaling — on much larger canvases.

Working on a larger piece once the “problems” have been solved allows one to be “freer, stronger, energetic, loose and important,” Bulger said.

“Say you have worked hard for an hour on your drawing and your time is up. Take a deep breath, look deep and return to the piece at your next chance. Open your book and continue to make decisions on what makes it art.”

“You are composing what is on your mind and fingertips —distance, nearness, solidity, light, dark, et cetera,” he said.

The detailed drawings, he said, also eliminate the intermediate step of having to make a grid for the projected image.

When creating commissioned furniture, Bulger uses native woods such as ash, pine, maple, cherry, walnut and spruce.

“Some finish to a glow with softness of touch,” he said. “Some are there for their great strength. I love old pine, wide and beautiful. I call it the humble wood. It built America.”

Although he draws inspiration from classic English and early American furniture, the final design is something entirely his own.

Over more than three decades Bulger has built tables, cabinets, beds, chairs and grandfather clocks.

One of his prized possessions is a 38-inch bandsaw that he bought from an ad he saw in Uncle Henry’s. The former owner was Old Town Canoe, which had owned the saw since 1938.

“It’s accurate and I can re-saw up to 24 inches and do unusual sculptures with it,” Bulger said. “It allows for great delicacy in making unusual cuts.”

His research extends to his travels. He and Holley, a textile artist, are planning a camping and art trip later this year that may conclude in Vancouver, Canada.