Debra Hangee gives her piratical best in “The Pirates of Penzance”

ELLSWORTH — For 11 months of the year Debra Hangge is an upstanding woman and citizen of Ellsworth. She is a regular congregant and sings in the choir at the Ellsworth Emmanuel Baptist Church, is an attentive wife, active mother and doting grandmother of three.

Hangge also is a familiar face at the Down East Family YMCA, where she has greeted a generation of children coming to swim practice and adults coming to shave off a few post-holiday pounds.

She probably sends out Christmas cards — on time.

But come February this mild-mannered, good woman undergoes a transformation. It could be a serving wench, a fairy queen, a strident bluestocking or, most frequently… a pirate.

And it’s a pirate she’ll become again this year when the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Maine opens the operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at The Grand.

Directed by Leslie Michaud, this show marks the fifth time in some 30 years that Hangge has strapped on a cutlass and donned a tri-cornered hat to play Ruth, the hapless hard-of-hearing nursemaid who has mistakenly apprenticed her charge, Frederick, to a band of pirates, rather than a pilot. Upon realizing her error, the faithful Ruth herself joins this crew of rather inept marauders.

“The subtitle of this play is ‘Slave of Duty,’” relates the actress. “Like Frederick, who is bound to the pirate life by duty, Ruth is bound to him by her duty to see what she’s done through. This behavior is not all that unfamiliar to me.”

Less familiar to her perhaps are the more “cougar-ish” aspects of Ruth’s character. When the story opens, Frederick is about to turn 21, and Ruth, pushing 50 now, has developed a rather unseemly romantic interest in the young man.

When she first started playing the role in the mid-1980s, Hangge was a young woman playing a character a couple of decades older.

“They don’t have to use as much makeup these days,” she sighs.

It is a big role with some serious musical challenges, including that staple of the G&S oeuvre, the patter song. In this instance, “A Paradox” revs up into breakneck speed, as does the little dance that accompanies it.

“Clayton [Musical Director Clayton M. Smith] very kindly suggested slowing down my solo in that one,” she says. “But I actually found it easier to do it faster. I’ve gotten so accustomed to that cadence, it threw off my timing to do it slower.”

Unlike many of the performers in this troupe of amateurs, Hangge is a trained musician, having majored in the subject at Bob Jones University, a Christian college in South Carolina. It is where she met her husband, Michael. And it is through Michael — whose father was stationed at the Winter Harbor Naval Base when he brought his sweetheart home to meet the parents — that she found her forever home in Maine.

“I’m originally from Pennsylvania,” she says. “But both Michael and I fell in love with this area, so after his parents were transferred, we stayed. I’ve been here so long, now, and become such a devoted Mainer I sometimes forget that I’m from away.”

She credits her 30-plus years on the local stage as playing a large role in helping her assimilate into her new community.

“It was my mother-in-law who got me involved with the G&S Society,” she says. “I’d never heard of Gilbert and Sullivan before. Oh, I had heard some of the music — in cartoons often, with different words. But it wasn’t until I performed my first ‘Pirates’ that I realized the tune of ‘Hail Hail the Gang’s All Here” came from this operetta.”

She says she quickly fell in love with the songs and humor of the G&S operettas — especially this one.

“I mean who doesn’t love to play pirate?” she asks.

There are some musical roles, however, that don’t appeal to her as much.

“Some of the more contemporary musicals can be uncomfortable,” she says, explaining that when she took on the title role in “Kiss Me Kate” for the Grand Players she hadn’t realized she would have to call another character a bastard. “That was really difficult for me,” she says, clearly still uncomfortable saying that word.

Although she has since found several non-G&S musicals with suitable content — “Beauty and the Beast,” “Man of la Mancha,” for instance, she pretty much confines her singing to the church choir and these G&S operettas.

“It does take a lot of time and energy,” she says, “but these people have become family to me. I look forward to reuniting with them every winter. We have a strong bond both on and off stage.”

She says it’s a true ensemble, and difficult divas have been rare; then pauses and amends the statement. “Actually, I can’t recall any divas.”

In fact, Hangge was in the cast of “Utopia,” which won an international award for “Best Ensemble” at a G&S competition in England.

As tight knit as the ensemble is, it does not mean the society doesn’t welcome new members — she enthuses here about this year’s newcomers — tenor Zachary Fisher and soprano Kayla Gayton, who play Frederick and his love Mabel. Apparently they are not only accomplished singers and music education majors at the University of Maine, but a romantic couple in reality as well.

We had been talking in the hallway of the rehearsal venue, between scenes that involve Ruth, and it became apparent that Hangge also was listening to what’s going on in the other room. She apologized: “I’m sorry, they’re getting close to my entrance, now,” and the interview concluded.

In a minute or so the upstanding Hangge has become Ruth again, piteously imploring Frederick who has just discovered there are other fish in the sea (young, pretty ones!) not to leave her.

“The Pirates of Penzance” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 10 and 17, at 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 11 and 18, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Feb. 12 and 19. Tickets cost $21 per adult and $19 for seniors and students. To reserve seats, call 667-9500 and visit www.grandonline.org.