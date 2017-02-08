CHERYL WIXSON PHOTO Short and sweet February 8, 2017 by Cheryl Wixson on Columnists, Food, Lifestyle, Maine Dish Although Valentine’s Day is associated with romance and love, the history behind the “holiday” is tied to both the Catholic Church and folk traditions. Back in 1382, Geoffrey Chaucer wrote “For this was on St. Valentine’s Day, when every bird cometh there to choose his mate.” The poem was written to honor the first anniversary of the engagement of King Richard II of England to Anne of Bohemia. By the 15th century, poets were celebrating love and romance, and with the invention of the postal stamp in 1840, valentine’s cards went mainstream and later were mass-produced. In 1936, the Japanese department store Morozoff introduced the holiday for the first time, and in 1953 they began promoting heart-shaped chocolates. Chocolate has become a favorite way for many folks to celebrate the occasion. Valentine’s Day also is a wonderful opportunity for families to gather round and make cookies. On a recent visit to my mother, I found the recipe for Lemon Shortbread Hearts in a crafting magazine. Remembering how much my siblings and I enjoyed mixing, rolling, shaping (and eating!) cookies, I gave the recipe a try. Like most shortbreads, this cookie is rich and buttery, and not too sweet. The lemon zest from grating a fresh lemon adds a nice taste. When mixing the batter, it was a little dry, so a spot of cream helped to form a nice ball. Instead of rolling the dough between pieces of waxed paper, I used a well-floured surface. After the entire production, the kitchen was a mess of flour and cookie dough scraps, but the results were a pretty, heart-shaped treats. Making cookies is a great way to introduce young folks to the joys of the kitchen and the art of baking. Whatever one creates, it will always be beautiful. Remember to have fun, and just like my mother, be sure to share the love with family and friends. Lemon Shortbread Hearts These sunny lemon cookies are perfect packed in the lunch box or go well with an afternoon cup of tea. 1 cup butter at room temperature ½ cup confectioners’ sugar ¼ cup cane sugar 1 tsp. grated lemon peel 2 cups all purpose flour Glaze: 2 cups confectioners’ sugar 2 tsps. grated lemon peel 3 Tbsps. lemon juice Colored sugar (optional) In the bowl of your electric mix, cream together the butter and sugars. Beat in the grated lemon peel. Gradually add the flour. Divide the dough into 2 pieces, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 30 minutes or more. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let soften slightly. Roll each piece of dough between two pieces of waxed paper in a sheet about ¼ inch thick. Cut into shapes with a floured cookie cutter and place on lightly greased sheet pans. Bake until bottoms are lightly browned, about 7 to 10 minutes. Remove to rack to cool completely. To prepare the glaze, combine the confectioners’ sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice. Mix until smooth. Spread a thin layer of glaze over the cookies, then sprinkle with colored sugar if desired. Makes about 48 cookies. Nutritional analysis per cookie: 82 calories, 1 gram protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fat, 80 mg. sodium, less than 1 gram fiber. Bio Latest Posts Cheryl Wixson"Maine Dish" columnist Cheryl Wixson lives and cooks in Stonington. Her passion for organic Maine products led to the creation of her business, Cheryl Wixson's Kitchen. She welcomes food-related questions and comments at cw@cherylwixsonskitchen.com or www.cherylwixsonskitchen.com. Latest posts by Cheryl Wixson (see all) Short and sweet - February 8, 2017 In praise of braising - February 1, 2017 Beet winter with a Mediterranean salad - January 25, 2017