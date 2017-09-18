Sweet and smoky, grilled peaches are a delicious foil for grilled salmon or halibut, and make a luscious salad with spicy greens and creamy goat cheese. PHOTO BY CHERYL WIXSON Peaches made for grilling September 18, 2017 by Cheryl Wixson on Columnists, Food, Lifestyle, Maine Dish There is an abundance of fruit this fall, and when my friend Deb Suran needed some help processing over 50 pounds of peaches, I was happy to oblige. Intensely fragrant, perfectly ripe, sweet and juicy, with velvety, red-blushed skin and soft orange flesh, peaches are the third most popular fruit in America (right behind apples and oranges). From Deb, a talented orchardist and “fruit whisperer,” I learned the life of a peach tree is short, often just 10 to 15 years. They are a challenge to grow due to our harsh winters and short summers. To successfully harvest the crop is often a labor of love, as birds, raccoons and flying insects love peaches too. The early homesteaders planted peach trees up and down the Eastern Seaboard, establishing the fruit so firmly in the United States that botanists in the mid-1700s assumed that the peach was native to America. Food historians theorize that the peach tree originated in China and was introduced to the Middle East and Europe centuries before the Spanish explorers brought it to the New World. With this year’s abundance of fruit, I’ve been experimenting with different culinary preparations, including firing up the grill. The sweet and smoky grilled peach is a delicious foil for grilled salmon or halibut, and makes a luscious salad with spicy greens and your favorite creamy goat cheese. The recipe for Grilled Peach Salsa is adapted from “Simply in Season,” a world community cookbook. A handy reference when your garden (or your neighbor’s) explodes with perfectly ripe, seasonal fruits and vegetables, this book inspires home cooks to enjoy the bounty of eating foods grown closer to home. Probably all local, Maine peaches should come with a warning label: addictive! Once you’ve eaten a fragrant, perfect sun-ripened peach with juices running down your chin, you may never be able to eat the green, hard rocks they pass off as peaches in the supermarket again. Grilled Peach Salsa Makes about 4½ cups 5-6 peaches, pitted, grilled and diced, about 2 cups 4 large ripe Goldman’s Italian American tomatoes, seeded and diced, about 2 cups 1½ jalapeño peppers (more or less to taste), about 3 tablespoons 1/3 cup honey 2 Tbsps. chopped fresh cilantro Sea salt and fresh pepper to taste Wash the peaches. Using a sharp paring knife, cut along the seam on the outside of the peach. Twist the peach in half. Remove the pit with a small spoon. Brush the peach halves with olive oil. If desired, seed (and peel) the tomatoes. Cut into evenly sized cubes and add to a large bowl. Wearing gloves, cut the jalapeño peppers in half and remove the seeds. Chop finely and add to the bowl. Preheat the grill to medium high. Grill peaches face down for five minutes, then flip over and grill until skins start to darken. Remove from heat and cool. Slip the skins off the peaches. Dice. Add the diced peaches to the bowl. Finely chop the cilantro and add to the bowl. Stir in the honey, and season the salsa with fresh pepper and sea salt. Serve with chips. Delicious served over grilled chicken, rabbit or pork. Nutritional analysis per ½ cup serving: 63 calories, 1 gram protein, 16 grams carbohydrates, less than 1 gram fat, 3 mg. sodium, 1.3 grams fiber. Bio Latest Posts Cheryl Wixson"Maine Dish" columnist Cheryl Wixson lives and cooks in Stonington. Her passion for organic Maine products led to the creation of her business, Cheryl Wixson's Kitchen. She welcomes food-related questions and comments at [email protected] or www.cherylwixsonskitchen.com. Latest posts by Cheryl Wixson (see all) Peaches made for grilling - September 18, 2017 Go wild with grilled coconut corn - September 4, 2017 Certain cucumbers produce a crisp crunch - August 21, 2017