So much shoveling calls for chili

Shoveling, plowing and keeping up with the recent gift of over 4 feet of snow sure works up one’s appetite. What meal can satisfy the hearty desire for hard working snow removers and rekindle their palates? Try chili!

Like many of the world’s great dishes of food, chili inspires poetry, disagreement, and dedication. Essentially peasant food, chili is an American original. Originating from Texas, chili began as nothing more than a “bowl of red” — meat cooked with hot peppers. With changing tastes and creative cooks, chili has evolved to include onions, garlic, and tomatoes…in short, a rich and hearty stew.

The recipe for Venison Black Bean Chili is an adaptation of a California-style chili. Black beans are simmered with bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and corn. Cooked ground meat is added at the end. The process is much quicker than a traditional chili, where tougher cuts of meat are simmered for hours to tenderize them.

Pureeing a portion of the soup in a blender or food processor thickens it nicely. When adding seasonings, be sure to add slowly and taste as you go. My first batch was a real fire-breather, and not extremely popular in our household. Toppings of sour cream or yogurt and guacamole help to cut the heat.

No venison in your freezer? Try this delicious chili with ground turkey, beef, lamb, pork, chicken or rabbit. We like ours with crusty bread and Maine applesauce.

A pot of chili is a handy start for many meals. Try chili over rice or a baked potato. Chili on burgers, chili pie topped with grated Cheddar cheese, chili salad, chili eggs, and pizza with chili. Chili is a most democratic dish; you can take it anywhere and everyone likes chili.