Meringues lighten strawberry shortcake

Maine-grown strawberries are just starting to ripen, and we can never eat too much of this luscious, juicy red fruit at the height of the season. My husband’s favorite dish, fresh strawberries with cream sounds simple, but to get the maximum flavor and enjoyment, it needs to be made a very particular way.

The strawberries must sun-ripened, fresh and fragrant. The evenly red fruit, cut into identically sized thin slices, sprinkled with sugar, is allowed to marinate until the juices run clear. It is only then that the strawberries are ready for a dollop of heavy whipped cream.

My fresh strawberry-eating preference takes this preparation one step further by adding a light and fluffy biscuit to sop up the goodness of the berry juices.

Paris strawberry shortcake is similar to old-fashioned strawberry shortcake, except a sweet, light and airy meringue serves up the fruit, instead of the calorie-dense biscuit.

Once you get the knack of it, meringue shells are relatively simple to prepare. Egg whites beaten with sugar until thick, shaped and then dried, meringue creations are used by talented pastry chefs for all sorts of edible decorations. This recipe, adapted from “The Cake Bible” by Rose Levy Beranbaum, produces shells that are extremely light and airy.

When preparing your meringue batter, be sure that everything is grease-free. The drying technique, usually done in a 200-degree oven for several hours, is critical to the crispy lightness. Cooking meringue shells on humid or rainy days makes for sticky shells.

Folks creative with the pastry bag can make hearts or other shapes. Just be sure to have a “bowl” in the center of the shell to spoon full of strawberries and the delicious juices.

Paris strawberry shortcakes are an elegant and beautiful presentation, a sinfully light and rich way to finish a heavy meal.