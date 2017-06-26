PHOTO BY CHERYL WIXSON Meringues lighten strawberry shortcake June 26, 2017 by Cheryl Wixson on Columnists, Food, Lifestyle, Maine Dish Maine-grown strawberries are just starting to ripen, and we can never eat too much of this luscious, juicy red fruit at the height of the season. My husband’s favorite dish, fresh strawberries with cream sounds simple, but to get the maximum flavor and enjoyment, it needs to be made a very particular way. The strawberries must sun-ripened, fresh and fragrant. The evenly red fruit, cut into identically sized thin slices, sprinkled with sugar, is allowed to marinate until the juices run clear. It is only then that the strawberries are ready for a dollop of heavy whipped cream. My fresh strawberry-eating preference takes this preparation one step further by adding a light and fluffy biscuit to sop up the goodness of the berry juices. Paris strawberry shortcake is similar to old-fashioned strawberry shortcake, except a sweet, light and airy meringue serves up the fruit, instead of the calorie-dense biscuit. Once you get the knack of it, meringue shells are relatively simple to prepare. Egg whites beaten with sugar until thick, shaped and then dried, meringue creations are used by talented pastry chefs for all sorts of edible decorations. This recipe, adapted from “The Cake Bible” by Rose Levy Beranbaum, produces shells that are extremely light and airy. When preparing your meringue batter, be sure that everything is grease-free. The drying technique, usually done in a 200-degree oven for several hours, is critical to the crispy lightness. Cooking meringue shells on humid or rainy days makes for sticky shells. Folks creative with the pastry bag can make hearts or other shapes. Just be sure to have a “bowl” in the center of the shell to spoon full of strawberries and the delicious juices. Paris strawberry shortcakes are an elegant and beautiful presentation, a sinfully light and rich way to finish a heavy meal. French Meringue Shells Adapted from Rose Levy Beranbaum’s book “The Cake Bible.” Ingredients: 4 large egg whites at room temperature (.5 liquid cup or 120 grams) ½ tsp. cream of tartar ½ cup (4 oz. or 115 grams) superfine sugar * 1 cup powdered sugar (4 oz. or 115 grams) Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. In the bowl of your mixer, beat the egg whites until frothy, add the cream of tartar, and continue to beat at medium speed while gradually adding 2 tablespoons of sugar. Note: Superfine sugar may be purchased or prepared by processing regular granulated sugar in a food processor or blender. When soft peaks form, increase the speed to high, and add another tablespoon of sugar. When stiff peaks form, add the remaining sugar and beat until very stiff and glossy. Sift the powdered sugar over the meringue and gradually fold it in. Spoon the mixture into a pastry bag. Shape shells on prepared pans. Bake for 2-2.5 hours at 200 degrees F. The shells should be dry, but not starting to turn brown. Store in an airtight tin at room temperature until ready to use. Makes 8 shells, each about 3 inches in diameter. Nutritional analysis per shell: 119 calories, 2 grams protein, 29 grams carbohydrates, 0 grams fat, 25 mg. sodium, 0 grams fiber. Bio Latest Posts Cheryl Wixson "Maine Dish" columnist Cheryl Wixson lives and cooks in Stonington. Her passion for organic Maine products led to the creation of her business, Cheryl Wixson's Kitchen. She welcomes food-related questions and comments at [email protected] or www.cherylwixsonskitchen.com. Latest posts by Cheryl Wixson (see all) Meringues lighten strawberry shortcake - June 26, 2017 Chives and asparagus make pizza primavera - June 12, 2017 Enlivening President Trump’s favorite dish - May 17, 2017