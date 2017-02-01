In praise of braising February 1, 2017 by Cheryl Wixson on Columnists, Food, Lifestyle, Maine Dish Braising, a cooking process where food is first browned in a small amount of fat, and then cooked, tightly covered, in a small amount of liquid is one of my favorite culinary techniques. The long, slow cooking develops flavors and tenderizes the food by gently breaking down the fibers. This preparation is especially delicious for hard-to-eat meats still on the bone, like lamb shanks, ham hocks, chicken wings or even rabbit pieces. Once you have developed your technique, the flavor combinations are endless, varying with the ingredients and the creativity of the cook. Root vegetables like carrots, celeriac, turnip and rutabaga add a robust and caramel hint. Onions add sweetness, and mushrooms have earthy overtones. Go wild and add other veggies of your choosing. Stock as the liquid plays an important role in taste, but don’t overlook juices like tomato or apple cider, or even small amounts of wine or beer. The word braise originates from the French word braiser. Here in the states, a braiser also is an ovenproof, heavy, cooking pot that can go from stovetop to oven, an extremely valuable cooking tool and worthwhile investment. The Le Creuset brand is one of my favorites. The recipe for Braised Rabbit with Mushrooms is from my archives. This dish is also delicious when prepared with chicken, in particular an older bird. To add a smoky flavor, use bacon fat instead of the olive oil. The aromas from fresh rosemary and chopped olives will transport you to the coast of France. Braised Rabbit with Leeks and Mushrooms Makes 4 servings 4 pieces rabbit or chicken, bone in 1 cup chopped leeks or onions 8 oz. coarsely chopped mushrooms * 1 Tbsp. olive oil 1 cup defatted low-sodium chicken stock 1 tsp. dried thyme 1 tsp. dried sage 1 garlic clove, finely chopped (or more to taste) Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. In a heavy ovenproof casserole, heat the olive oil on top of the stove. (If you don’t own a braiser, use a sauté pan and transfer to an oven dish). Sprinkle the meat with sea salt and fresh pepper. Brown the pieces in the hot oil. Remove the meat and set aside. Brown the leeks and the chopped garlic in the oil. If they start to stick, deglaze the pan with a little chicken stock. Add the mushrooms and cook them until they start to give up their water. Sprinkle with the dried thyme and sage. Add the remaining chicken stock and bring the mixture to a boil. Add the meat pieces, put the lid on the casserole (or transfer the mixture to the casserole dish) and bake in the oven until the meat falls off the bone and is tender, about 50-60 minutes. Nutritional analysis per serving (varies with meat): 231 calories, 26 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams fat, 223 mg. sodium, 1 gram fiber. Meal suggestion: Serve with roasted white potatoes, steamed broccoli, squash and fruit salad for dessert. * Mushrooms like portabellas, shiitakes or oyster will give the dish a more robust flavor, although white button mushrooms may also be used. Bio Latest Posts Cheryl Wixson "Maine Dish" columnist Cheryl Wixson lives and cooks in Stonington. Her passion for organic Maine products led to the creation of her business, Cheryl Wixson's Kitchen. She welcomes food-related questions and comments at cw@cherylwixsonskitchen.com or www.cherylwixsonskitchen.com. Latest posts by Cheryl Wixson (see all) In praise of braising - February 1, 2017 Beet winter with a Mediterranean salad - January 25, 2017 The virtues of good stock - January 18, 2017