In praise of braising

Braising, a cooking process where food is first browned in a small amount of fat, and then cooked, tightly covered, in a small amount of liquid is one of my favorite culinary techniques. The long, slow cooking develops flavors and tenderizes the food by gently breaking down the fibers. This preparation is especially delicious for hard-to-eat meats still on the bone, like lamb shanks, ham hocks, chicken wings or even rabbit pieces.

Once you have developed your technique, the flavor combinations are endless, varying with the ingredients and the creativity of the cook. Root vegetables like carrots, celeriac, turnip and rutabaga add a robust and caramel hint. Onions add sweetness, and mushrooms have earthy overtones. Go wild and add other veggies of your choosing.

Stock as the liquid plays an important role in taste, but don’t overlook juices like tomato or apple cider, or even small amounts of wine or beer.

The word braise originates from the French word braiser. Here in the states, a braiser also is an ovenproof, heavy, cooking pot that can go from stovetop to oven, an extremely valuable cooking tool and worthwhile investment. The Le Creuset brand is one of my favorites.

The recipe for Braised Rabbit with Mushrooms is from my archives. This dish is also delicious when prepared with chicken, in particular an older bird.

To add a smoky flavor, use bacon fat instead of the olive oil. The aromas from fresh rosemary and chopped olives will transport you to the coast of France.