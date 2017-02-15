Fit for a Frenchman

For several years, I ran a small café and catering company in Bangor. It was about 20 years before the local food movement took hold in northern New England, but my restaurant featured international cuisine prepared with organic Maine ingredients.

The 4 a.m. morning shift was my favorite, and I baked dozens of loaves of French, anadama, whole wheat, rye, pumpernickel and seven-grain bread.

After I closed the shop and began studying food science and human nutrition, I learned the importance of whole foods and fiber to the diet. I started grinding wheat berries to make the flour for the breads I baked. Whole-meal or whole-wheat flour, which includes both the bran and endosperm (or germ), produces denser and chewier bread.

Although nutritionally superior to breads prepared with only white flour, my family never cared for whole wheat French bread. Many a loaf was left to mold, or fed to the birds and rabbits.

On a recent snow day, I decided to try my hand at the craft again.

Traditional French bread is baked in small shops, and technique is most important. The loaves are slashed and then painted with an egg wash. For additional flavor, I sprinkled the dough with a Provencal-type topping of sea salt, garlic powder and herbs. Spraying the oven with water (or placing a pan of water in the oven) helps to produce a crusty loaf with a soft interior. The results, according to my husband, were delicious.