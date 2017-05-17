PHOTO BY CHERYL WIXSON Enlivening President Trump’s favorite dish May 17, 2017 by Cheryl Wixson on Columnists, Food, Lifestyle, Maine Dish One of my favorite meals is meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, usually accompanied by buttered, frozen peas or green beans. Americans have had an ongoing love affair with this blue plate special since the turn of the 19th century. Meatloaf, a classic way that frugal homemakers stretched their meat rations, has become haute cuisine. The ancestry of meatloaf spans the globe, but it’s really no more than a country French pate. The basic formula is ground protein, a filler, seasonings and a binder. Beef, veal and pork are often standard; in our house venison and rabbit are the norm. Don’t rule out chicken, turkey, bear and moose, or seafood like scallops and lobster; if it grinds, it can become meatloaf. The filler keeps the loaf from being too dense; think Panko, rolled oats, corn or potato chips, crackers, rice or chopped veggies. The seasonings are the cook’s license for creativity, and usually an egg or grated cheese acts as the binder. The abundance of green in my garden, fresh herbs and lovage inspired this meatloaf recipe. The lovage lends a distinctive “spring” flavor, while the bright orange flecks of carrots sweeten the taste. The pistachios add a soft crunch and an opulent flavor. For supper, we enjoyed Lovage Classic Meatloaf with mashed potato and venison gravy made with a dollop of ketchup. For lunch the next day, the chilled loaf sliced up as elegant as a fine pate, and the flavors were even richer. Lovage Classic Meatloaf Makes 12 servings 1 cup chopped carrot ½ cup chopped lovage (or celery) ribs 1 cup chopped onion 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped 1 egg 1 lb. ground pork or garlic sausage 1½ lbs. ground meat (beef, venison, turkey) 1 tsp. sea salt 1-tsp. fresh pepper ½ tsp. cayenne pepper 1 cup chopped pistachios (use bread crumbs for nut free version) ½ cup chopped fresh herbs: thyme, lovage leaves, chives, marjoram Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Grease a 5-by-9-inch loaf pan. Add the ground meat to a large bowl. Separate the leaves from the lovage ribs. Finely chop the lovage ribs, carrot, garlic cloves and onion with a knife or in the bowl of your food processor. Add to the bowl. Chop the fresh herbs and add to the bowl. Add the egg, chopped pistachios, sea salt and peppers to the bowl. Mix well. Press the mixture into the greased loaf pan. Garnish the top with some lovage leaves. Bake until set and the internal temperature of the meatloaf has reached 165 degrees, about 1 hour. Remove the pan from oven and let sit for 5 minutes. Invert onto a serving platter and garnish the platter with fresh lovage leaves. Slice and serve. Nutritional analysis per serving (varies with meat): 288 calories, 18 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 21 grams fat, 230 mg. sodium, 2 grams fiber. Bio Latest Posts Cheryl Wixson "Maine Dish" columnist Cheryl Wixson lives and cooks in Stonington. Her passion for organic Maine products led to the creation of her business, Cheryl Wixson's Kitchen. She welcomes food-related questions and comments at [email protected] or www.cherylwixsonskitchen.com. Latest posts by Cheryl Wixson (see all) Enlivening President Trump’s favorite dish - May 17, 2017 Spoonful of health - May 3, 2017 Get your “clam eyes” on - April 26, 2017