Enlivening President Trump’s favorite dish

One of my favorite meals is meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy, usually accompanied by buttered, frozen peas or green beans.

Americans have had an ongoing love affair with this blue plate special since the turn of the 19th century. Meatloaf, a classic way that frugal homemakers stretched their meat rations, has become haute cuisine.

The ancestry of meatloaf spans the globe, but it’s really no more than a country French pate. The basic formula is ground protein, a filler, seasonings and a binder. Beef, veal and pork are often standard; in our house venison and rabbit are the norm. Don’t rule out chicken, turkey, bear and moose, or seafood like scallops and lobster; if it grinds, it can become meatloaf.

The filler keeps the loaf from being too dense; think Panko, rolled oats, corn or potato chips, crackers, rice or chopped veggies. The seasonings are the cook’s license for creativity, and usually an egg or grated cheese acts as the binder.

The abundance of green in my garden, fresh herbs and lovage inspired this meatloaf recipe. The lovage lends a distinctive “spring” flavor, while the bright orange flecks of carrots sweeten the taste. The pistachios add a soft crunch and an opulent flavor.

For supper, we enjoyed Lovage Classic Meatloaf with mashed potato and venison gravy made with a dollop of ketchup. For lunch the next day, the chilled loaf sliced up as elegant as a fine pate, and the flavors were even richer.