Chives and asparagus make pizza primavera

A cool, wet spring brings forth two of my favorite crops: chives and asparagus. The chives come first; their graceful, hollow stems add a zip to salads and mashed potatoes.

Soups, roasted root veggies, omelets, dips, cornbread, whipped butter, even biscuits are more appetizing and taste like spring when prepared with a liberal dose of delicate, onion-flavored snipped chives.

Then the asparagus start to poke their purple, hooded heads through the black, rich soil.

Purple Passion is the variety my husband cultivates; sweeter and more tender than the Jersey green spears. They are a colorful purple addition raw in salads, (try with purple and red pansies) and the spears turn green when cooked. Flip’s asparagus patch is six years old, and we have been enjoying fresh asparagus daily since May 17.

With such an abundance of fresh asparagus, my culinary creativity has gone wild. Asparagus quiche, grilled with asparagus with herbes de Provence, steamed asparagus with hollandaise, asparagus soup, asparagus salad with sliced tomato and feta, and asparagus tossed with lemon pepper and oil.

What next? America’s favorite food: pizza!

The recipe for Asparagus Chive Pizza involves a few critical cutting and chopping steps, but is easy to prepare. This is a white pizza, no tomato sauce. The dough is brushed with garlic studded oil, then lined with asparagus tossed with chive-filled oil. A sprinkling of cheese, preferably local, more snipped chives and fresh thyme, and your masterpiece is ready for baking.

This time of year, take care with the age and flavor of your garlic. For best results, use or cut asparagus to be similar in size.

This pizza makes a festive lunch, or better still, top with a fried egg (as I did), and enjoy for breakfast.