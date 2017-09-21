Time to cook and cover up

Labor Day has passed, which means it’s time to start baking fall things like apple pie or grunts.

If you’re going to bake or frankly cook anything worth eating, it’s best to wear an apron.

We found several aprons at Rooster Brother — a few are almost too attractive to wear.

We were especially fond of a linen one printed with red poppies. There was a similar linen apron with a floral pattern featuring the aforementioned poppies as well as daisies and other flora. Those are $28.

Rooster Brother also carries Danica Studio Parker aprons in blue cotton. This one is so cozy we could imagine leaving it on for bedtime.

If you’re the type of cook that makes a good mess, might we suggest an apron made of PVC by Ulster Weavers? That one is in a rooster pattern and costs $20. There’s a matching oven mitt.

Solid white cotton aprons with pockets also are available for $15.

If you have a young assistant, Rooster Brother has several children’s aprons. We were partial to a bright blue vinyl printed with heavy duty construction trucks.

What do you wear in the kitchen? Email [email protected]