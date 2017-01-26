Sweet talk

Have you started to make handmade Valentine’s Day candy for your loved ones?

Get on it. We always need a few trial-and-error batches when trying to make something using hot sugar.

We found everything we need to make — or try to make — homemade caramels, marshmallows and more at Rooster Brother on Main Street in Ellsworth.

You’ll want a candy/deep fry thermometer if you don’t have one already.

The shop has several, but we were partial to a glass/aluminum model by Turner, which will clip to your pot and has a range of candy-making temperatures so you don’t need to remember what temperature the softball stage is. That one is $13.90.

Rooster Brother also has LorAnn oils and flavorings from anise to wintergreen as well as packaging materials.

There are red foil wrappers as well as gold and miniature white and red candy boxes.

Need inspiration to fill those boxes? Rooster Brother offers “The Field Guide to Candy: How to Make and Identify Nearly Every Candy Imaginable” by Anita Chu and “Caramel, Fudge, Toffee and Brittle” by Sara Aasum Hultberg. Incidentally, Hultberg was one of the youngest ever Swedish National Champions in Pastry Arts.

You also can find candy-making supplies and molds at Shirley’s Yarns & Crafts in Hancock.

But not to worry if making your own candy is just too much. Beals Jewelry on Main Street carries Godiva chocolates and truffles, including the heart-shaped boxes.

What are you shopping for this winter? Email [email protected]