Suit up June 23, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Ask Carolyn, Gone Shopping, Lifestyle It’s time to suit up for fun in the water.PHOTO COURTESY OF VICTORIA’S SECRET The sun is shining and it’s nearly July in Maine. That means it’s time to suit up and dive in the nearest water body. We found a good selection of swimsuits at Renys on High Street. They range from size 4 to 24, so there is a suit for every body from bikini to one-piece. We like two-piece suits. Those are much easier to manage when one is nearing 50 and needs regular bathroom visits. Renys has several suits by La Blanca for $49.99. We really liked a fuschia-hued suit featuring a bikini bottom and a halter top. There was another La Blanca in hot pink for $49.99. That one had a skirt instead of a bikini bottom. Renys has lots of bikinis. Our favorite was a black crochet style by California Waves for $24.99. If you prefer a one-piece suit, Renys has several one-pieces featuring a halter style with a shirred bodice for $49.99. We found black, blue, green and coral. You can also find bathing suits at L.L. Bean, Cadillac Mountain Sports and T.J. Maxx. The Turn-Style Thrift Shop in Blue Hill is having a “super summer sale” Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The sale is in the Serita Brown Room, which is the food pantry lobby behind the shop. All items will be $2. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Suit up - June 23, 2017 Woman killed in Sedgwick crash - June 22, 2017 911 outsourcing proposal takes a beating at hearing - June 21, 2017