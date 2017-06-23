The sun is shining and it’s nearly July in Maine. That means it’s time to suit up and dive in the nearest water body.

We found a good selection of swimsuits at Renys on High Street. They range from size 4 to 24, so there is a suit for every body from bikini to one-piece.

We like two-piece suits. Those are much easier to manage when one is nearing 50 and needs regular bathroom visits.

Renys has several suits by La Blanca for $49.99. We really liked a fuschia-hued suit featuring a bikini bottom and a halter top.

There was another La Blanca in hot pink for $49.99. That one had a skirt instead of a bikini bottom.

Renys has lots of bikinis. Our favorite was a black crochet style by California Waves for $24.99.

If you prefer a one-piece suit, Renys has several one-pieces featuring a halter style with a shirred bodice for $49.99. We found black, blue, green and coral.

You can also find bathing suits at L.L. Bean, Cadillac Mountain Sports and T.J. Maxx.

The Turn-Style Thrift Shop in Blue Hill is having a “super summer sale” Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The sale is in the Serita Brown Room, which is the food pantry lobby behind the shop. All items will be $2.