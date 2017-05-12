Slide into summer May 12, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Columnists, Gone Shopping, Lifestyle We found your summer shoe, perfect for denim or dresses, at Elizabeth’s in downtown Ellsworth.PHOTO COURTESY OF STARCH SLIDES We have found your summer shoe at Elizabeth’s on Main Street in downtown Ellsworth. The shop is carrying Starch Slides, which designer Shannon Crowley produces using recycled men’s long-sleeve, button-down shirts. The slides were conceived as a way to use textiles the Brooklyn, New Yorker would pass by in dumpsters. The slides frequently come in prints like a pin-striped blue or gingham check or a green plaid. But, there also are the occasional Hawaiian print ones. If you find one you love, you should buy it because that pattern may not land at Starch Slides again. Crowley makes four shoes from one shirt. The shoes come in sizes small, medium and large. Get a small if you usually wear a 6 or 7. Medium is for sizes 8/9 and large for sizes 9/10. Elizabeth’s had a blue and yellow horizontal stripe pattern as well as vertical stripe in those colors and the aforementioned red gingham just to name a few. Starch Slides takes donations of shirts and in exchange gives you 50 percent off a pair ordered online. Send donations to Starch Slides,186 Wilson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237. If you have a favorite shirt, Starch Slides can make you a custom pair of slides. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Slide into summer - May 12, 2017 In chef’s hands, vegetables sparkle, come alive - May 11, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of May 11 - May 10, 2017