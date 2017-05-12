Slide into summer

We have found your summer shoe at Elizabeth’s on Main Street in downtown Ellsworth. The shop is carrying Starch Slides, which designer Shannon Crowley produces using recycled men’s long-sleeve, button-down shirts.

The slides were conceived as a way to use textiles the Brooklyn, New Yorker would pass by in dumpsters.

The slides frequently come in prints like a pin-striped blue or gingham check or a green plaid. But, there also are the occasional Hawaiian print ones.

If you find one you love, you should buy it because that pattern may not land at Starch Slides again. Crowley makes four shoes from one shirt.

The shoes come in sizes small, medium and large. Get a small if you usually wear a 6 or 7. Medium is for sizes 8/9 and large for sizes 9/10.

Elizabeth’s had a blue and yellow horizontal stripe pattern as well as vertical stripe in those colors and the aforementioned red gingham just to name a few.

Starch Slides takes donations of shirts and in exchange gives you 50 percent off a pair ordered online. Send donations to Starch Slides,186 Wilson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237.

If you have a favorite shirt, Starch Slides can make you a custom pair of slides.