Sales sleuthing at TJ’s

It’s that time of year when stores host final clearance sales to make room for spring merchandise.

The Ellsworth American’s circulation manager Deborah Tucker found a gray sweater coat by Philosophy for $15 and a poncho in a black and white check pattern, also $15.

If you go, look for yellow “final clearance” signs hanging from either end of clothing racks. All final clearance items whether clothing or not will have price tags affixed with yellow stickers.

We found a Vince Camuto knee-length black skirt, similar in style to Tucker’s in the photo for $10. The skirt has a gold-toned metal zipper in the back.

More goodies we spied include a Banana Republic black faux leather accordion pleat knee-length skirt for $10 (size 8) and a bright pink Kate Spade knit cap for $8.

Surely one of you might want a pair of navy faux leather trousers by ABS. Those are marked down to $3 and are a size 16.

T.J. has shoes on clearance too, including several cute pairs for anyone in a size 10.

We were drawn to a pair of white leather Michael Kors sneakers marked down to $10. However, upon trying them, they made us look like we should be making rounds, so on the shelf they stayed. Plus, all-white shoes, who are we kidding?

Speaking of shoes, Payless Shoes, just down the Maine Coast Mall hallway from T.J. Maxx is having a shoe sale.

Newsroom Copy Editor Scott Paida scored a pair of Champion sneakers marked down to $29.95 on Friday.

Renys is also having extra markdowns, including an extra 20 percent off on Carhartt and Pendleton apparel in addition to 20 to 75 percent off other brands.

What bargains have you found recently? Email josborn@ellsworthamerican.com.