Rainy day dress-up

What are your children going to do once school is out for the summer?

We think afternoons playing dress-up are in order, whether they are donning princess gowns or outfitting their pets.

Ruth Foster’s Children’s Shop on Main Street in Ellsworth has garments specifically for make-believe.

The children’s shop carries costumes by Great Pretenders, a Canadian company that manufactures most of its products in Canada.

We found costumes with fairy wings in a handful of colors, including pink and yellow.

We also found a super hero set, including cape and mask by Dreamy Dress Up. This outfit was for Batman, but Ruth can order a specific style for you.

You’ve heard of coloring books. Ruth has coloring capes, which are also made by Great Pretenders.

The capes, lined with purple or blue satin, have a design that children can color in themselves. A package of markers is included.

The shop also has a few different types of crowns. Some are wrapped in satin with tulle and ribbon streamers attached.

Other crowns are a bit fancier with sequins and faux fur.

