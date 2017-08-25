Onesies with attitude

Do you need to laugh more?

We suggest a stop at The Meadow of Blue Hill, where we found highly amusing items from cocktail napkins to socks and serving trays.

But our favorite find were onesies emblazoned with snarky messages for the baby in your life.

They come in white or black in baby sizes and have slogans such as “I’m always getting picked up by women.” Another is “I still live with my parents.”

Karen Brandenburg owns the shop and its sister store in Belfast with her husband, David Caplan.

One of her favorite pieces is a ceramic tray, perhaps for holding jewelry on a nightstand. The tray has a quote from comedian Jerry Seinfeld, “There’s no such thing as fun for the whole family.”

The shop also has revolving servers, aka Lazy Susans, one emblazoned with “Our town is so small we don’t have a town drunk, we just take turns.”

What was the last item you bought that made you laugh? Tell [email protected].