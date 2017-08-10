Not just any bag

What we love about a handbag is its ability to elevate whatever we’re wearing.

If we’ve shuffled to the grocery store in threadbare yoga pants and our teenage son’s flip flops, a polished purse sends a message. Namely, “we don’t always look this disheveled.”

We found so many beautiful bags in downtown Blue Hill.

Three Wishes on Water Street has “hobo handle bags,” which are large and slouchy with a long strap to throw over the shoulder.

The shop is getting a new shipment this week of casual, but elegant bags in several hues, including blues, greens and reds.

Three Wishes also has tote-style purses in putty.

Both styles come with a smaller, matching zippered clutch, which can be buttoned to the inside of the purse or taken out.

SaraSara’s on Main Street carries leather, made in Maine bags by Janell. We were especially partial to a blue cross-body bag with a silver chain. That chain can double as a self-protection device.

SaraSara’s also has floral quilted handbags made by Thelma Astbury, formerly of Blue Hill, now of Ellsworth.

