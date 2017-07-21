Gaining the upper hand

When we were school age, we read a novel about a girl who was angst-ridden because she was going to a party and didn’t have elbow-length gloves, only wrist-length.

On the chance you’re going to a party or high tea and need gloves, you’ll find them, including an elbow-length pair at Bears N Me, a shop on Water Street in Blue Hill.

Owner Florence Prouty said she once collected gloves and decided to bring her collection to the shop, where they’ve proved popular.

But Prouty has much more, including rocking chairs, Adirondack chairs, quilts, antiques, jewelry and stuffed bears.

“We carry handmade placemats, table runners and quilts,” said Prouty (of the New York Proutys). “I specialize in local.”

Years ago, Prouty had a shop in Oklahoma called Almost Antiques and that theme continues.

“We have American glassware from the 1920s, 1940s,” she said.