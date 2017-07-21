Florence Prouty, owner of Bears N Me in Blue Hill, has a glove collection. Gaining the upper hand July 21, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Columnists, Gone Shopping, Lifestyle When we were school age, we read a novel about a girl who was angst-ridden because she was going to a party and didn’t have elbow-length gloves, only wrist-length. On the chance you’re going to a party or high tea and need gloves, you’ll find them, including an elbow-length pair at Bears N Me, a shop on Water Street in Blue Hill. Owner Florence Prouty said she once collected gloves and decided to bring her collection to the shop, where they’ve proved popular. But Prouty has much more, including rocking chairs, Adirondack chairs, quilts, antiques, jewelry and stuffed bears. “We carry handmade placemats, table runners and quilts,” said Prouty (of the New York Proutys). “I specialize in local.” Years ago, Prouty had a shop in Oklahoma called Almost Antiques and that theme continues. “We have American glassware from the 1920s, 1940s,” she said. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Gaining the upper hand - July 21, 2017 Former prosecutor latest in line of judges from Aurora - July 21, 2017 Class to focus on classic French tart - July 20, 2017