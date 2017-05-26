For your eyes only

We have been hunting for a local source of eye pillows and finally found them at The Kimball Shop & Boutique at 135 Main St. in Northeast Harbor.

An eye pillow is a rectangular piece of fabric stuffed with flaxseed or rice and often scented with lavender.

Do you practice yoga? We think using an eye pillow makes it easier to stay in savasana longer. The pillow is allegedly good for your health. Yoga Journal says putting light pressure on your eyeballs from an eye pillow lowers your heart rate.

The Kimball Shop has silk eye pillows by elizabethW for $27. The tiny pillows are filled with flaxseed and lavender. There are several colors — pink, green, lavender as well as floral patterns — not that you should be concerned with that since your eyes will be closed when you’re using it.

These eye pillows can also be chilled and used as a cold compress.

If you need something to help block out light, The Kimball Shop has eye masks by elizabethW. Those are $28 and have an adjustable strap so you can get a precise fit on your head.

What are you hunting for? Email [email protected].