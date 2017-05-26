Relax yourself and rest your eyeballs with an eye pillow or eye mask. PHOTO COURTESY OF ELIZABETHW For your eyes only May 26, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Ask Carolyn, Gone Shopping, Lifestyle We have been hunting for a local source of eye pillows and finally found them at The Kimball Shop & Boutique at 135 Main St. in Northeast Harbor. An eye pillow is a rectangular piece of fabric stuffed with flaxseed or rice and often scented with lavender. Do you practice yoga? We think using an eye pillow makes it easier to stay in savasana longer. The pillow is allegedly good for your health. Yoga Journal says putting light pressure on your eyeballs from an eye pillow lowers your heart rate. The Kimball Shop has silk eye pillows by elizabethW for $27. The tiny pillows are filled with flaxseed and lavender. There are several colors — pink, green, lavender as well as floral patterns — not that you should be concerned with that since your eyes will be closed when you’re using it. These eye pillows can also be chilled and used as a cold compress. If you need something to help block out light, The Kimball Shop has eye masks by elizabethW. Those are $28 and have an adjustable strap so you can get a precise fit on your head. What are you hunting for? Email [email protected]. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) For your eyes only - May 26, 2017 Sentence commutations possible for lower-level offenders - May 25, 2017 Hancock County Commissioners mull farming out 911 service - May 24, 2017