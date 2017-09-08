Denim Dilemma

September has launched so it’s time to put away the shorts and slide into jeans.

We found denim jeans for men, women and teenage girls at Renys in Ellsworth.

Renys has Lee and Carhartt jeans for women. We found lots of petite sizes in dark wash and medium blue wash.

Lee is promoting one variety called the dream jean, which the tag states is “part jean, part dream.” That’s due to a soft cotton lining on the inside waistband. The jeans are made of rayon/cotton blend, which adds to the comfort.

Renys also has Lee and Carhartt jeans for men.

If you have a young woman in the house who is fond of American Eagle jeans, we found several stacks at Renys in sizes double zero, zero and two. Those are $19.99 and come in several different rinses from light to dark.

If you’re shopping for women’s designer denim brands, including Paige, Free People and 7 for All Mankind, remember Boyce’s Boutique in Blue Hill and Bar Harbor. Boyce’s also began carrying 7 For All Mankind denim jeans for men this year.

The Moody Mermaid in Southwest Harbor has Lucky Brand denim as well as Silver jeans.