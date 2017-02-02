Cheap but chic

Don’t worry about that big department store up north closing. We have our own department store in Blue Hill in The Turn-Style Thrift Shop.

We stopped in this week and found so many good things, including a black, sleeveless rayon blouse to wear this summer with white jeans. That little number is by Chico’s and we paid $4.

Four dollars is a theme at The Turn-Style, which uses proceeds from the sale of clothing, shoes and accessories to purchase food for the adjacent Tree of Life Food Pantry.

Many categories of clothing are $4, such as skirts, nightgowns, sweaters and bathing suits.

We saw cute bathing suits on the rack, including a navy polka dot one-piece and another suit with a deep v-neck with a pattern of light blue swirls.

The Turn-Style has clothing for men, women and children. Did you wake up Saturday morning and realize you need a tie or a dress shirt for Saturday night? The Turnstyle has you covered.

The shop has a good selection of men’s shoes as well as belts, including woven cotton ($2) and leather ($3.)

We found plenty of denim for women in designers from Coldwater Creek to Talbot’s.

We spied a pair of black leather boots ($10) in the window. Alas, another shopper snapped up the boots before we could give them a second glance.

The Turn-Style Thrift Shop, next to Rite Aid in Blue Hill, is operated by volunteers. Hours are: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.

What’s the best thing you’ve ever found at thrift shop? Email josborn@ellsworthamerican.com