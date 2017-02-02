The Turn-Style Thrift Shop in Blue Hill offers a smart, stylish shopping experience for all. Cheap but chic February 2, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Columnists, Gone Shopping, Lifestyle Don’t worry about that big department store up north closing. We have our own department store in Blue Hill in The Turn-Style Thrift Shop. We stopped in this week and found so many good things, including a black, sleeveless rayon blouse to wear this summer with white jeans. That little number is by Chico’s and we paid $4. Four dollars is a theme at The Turn-Style, which uses proceeds from the sale of clothing, shoes and accessories to purchase food for the adjacent Tree of Life Food Pantry. Many categories of clothing are $4, such as skirts, nightgowns, sweaters and bathing suits. We saw cute bathing suits on the rack, including a navy polka dot one-piece and another suit with a deep v-neck with a pattern of light blue swirls. The Turn-Style has clothing for men, women and children. Did you wake up Saturday morning and realize you need a tie or a dress shirt for Saturday night? The Turnstyle has you covered. The shop has a good selection of men’s shoes as well as belts, including woven cotton ($2) and leather ($3.) We found plenty of denim for women in designers from Coldwater Creek to Talbot’s. We spied a pair of black leather boots ($10) in the window. Alas, another shopper snapped up the boots before we could give them a second glance. The Turn-Style Thrift Shop, next to Rite Aid in Blue Hill, is operated by volunteers. Hours are: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. What’s the best thing you’ve ever found at thrift shop? Email josborn@ellsworthamerican.com Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at josborn@ellsworthamerican.com or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Cheap but chic - February 2, 2017 Blue Hill woman killed in Sedgwick crash - February 1, 2017 Birdsacre arsonist sentenced to three years in prison - February 1, 2017