A garden in a bag

Are you someone who doesn’t like to get your hands dirty?

You can still grow herbs and flowers with an item called Garden-in-a-Bag. We found them at The Rock and Art Shop on Main Street in Ellsworth.

The shop has Garden-in-a-Bag for mint, chives, basil, cilantro, mini-sunflowers and mini-snapdragons.

Garden-in-a-Bag is just what it claims to be. Everything you need to grow the plants advertised on the outside of the bag is inside the bag: seeds, coconut chips and a bag of soil. There’s a video online at the manufacturer’s website, pottingshedcreations.com, that explains what to do.

The Garden-in-a-Bag is $10 at the Rock and Art Shop. The mini-sunflowers are $12.

Shop Alert: Are your children obsessed with a toy called a Fidget Spinner? Olympia Sports got a fresh shipment Friday. Union River Book & Toy Co. on Main Street expects a delivery this week.