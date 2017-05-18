Garden-in-a-Baglets enable you to grow fresh herbs and flowers without getting your hands dirty. PHOTO COURTESY OF POTTING SHED CREATIONS A garden in a bag May 18, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Columnists, Gone Shopping, Home & garden, Lifestyle Are you someone who doesn’t like to get your hands dirty? You can still grow herbs and flowers with an item called Garden-in-a-Bag. We found them at The Rock and Art Shop on Main Street in Ellsworth. The shop has Garden-in-a-Bag for mint, chives, basil, cilantro, mini-sunflowers and mini-snapdragons. Garden-in-a-Bag is just what it claims to be. Everything you need to grow the plants advertised on the outside of the bag is inside the bag: seeds, coconut chips and a bag of soil. There’s a video online at the manufacturer’s website, pottingshedcreations.com, that explains what to do. The Garden-in-a-Bag is $10 at the Rock and Art Shop. The mini-sunflowers are $12. Shop Alert: Are your children obsessed with a toy called a Fidget Spinner? Olympia Sports got a fresh shipment Friday. Union River Book & Toy Co. on Main Street expects a delivery this week. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) A garden in a bag - May 18, 2017 Jury convicts family members of interfering with arrest - May 17, 2017 Bucksport man found not guilty of bar break-in - May 17, 2017