Wine country/weed country

One of the lesser ditties in “Oklahoma” suggests as follows:

“Oh the farmer and the cowman should be friends

Oh the farmer and the cowman should be friends

One man likes to push a plow

The other likes to chase a cow

But that’s no reason why they can’t be friends.”

The theme is peaceful co-existence. Such a good idea: eternally and urgently relevant. The applicability of this message emerged in Downeast Maine last year when wormers and clammers — whose working relationship has not always been the chummiest — became allies in resisting National Park Service over-reach regarding the proper spot for harvesting bloodworms and cherrystones. “Oh the wormer and the clammer should be friends.”

Now comes the uneasy relationship of growers of wine grapes and growers of marijuana. And how not? Both deal in intoxicants. Both are in the business of buzz. And both industries are aware of what happened in Colorado, Oregon and Washington, where recreational pot has been legal for quite a spell: beer sales fell off. The suds industry, in a display as disingenuous as it is obvious, has opposed marijuana legalization initiatives lest their beer buddies become stoners.

But we are here to report on our recent week in Sonoma County, California — a region that is to wine fanciers what Quebec is to fans of poutine. The wine varieties are many, varied and fabulous and so, too, are pot varietals. Which might explain why 10,000 marijuana-istas filled the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to participate in the High Times Cannabis Cup Nor-Cal.

It was like a wine-tasting, just slightly more smoky. We say “slightly” because not all the products were ignited. Alysia Sofios of High Gorgeous, an all-women-owned Santa Ana maker of marijuana-infused body creams and bubble baths, was on hand giving out samples of Pina C-Canna infused skin cream.

As is the case at a properly run wine-tasting, many of those who turned out were there armed with discernment. They evaluated bouquet and taste and considered food pairing.

The New York Times recently reported on Phil Coturri, a renowned Sonoma viticulturist who is equally exalted for the marijuana he grows. He is a bridge between the two worlds: “Just as we look at wine, we might look at a bud and dissect its aroma and characteristics.”

Coturri doesn’t see competition between the producers of the two crops, grapes and cannabis. He envisions collaboration, pairing wine tourism with marijuana tourism, which already is an up-and-coming industry in California.

So, as your city council, town council, selectmen and lawmakers struggle with legislation now that recreational pot has been voted in, consider the many, many possibilities. Among these are weed wine, which individual makers have concocted in California and France and is commercially available in Spain under the CannaWine label.

Not sure we’re ready for that yet. The Spanish entrepreneurs bring to mind other lyrics from “Oklahoma”:

“They’ve gone about as fer as they can go, yes sir!

They’ve gone about as fer as they can go.”

But maybe the artisanal marijuana gang hasn’t gone as fer as they can go. Maybe the more applicable words are those of Bobby Dylan:

“The times, they are a’changing.”