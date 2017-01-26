Whirrled war wine

Quick! Say this three times fast: Cataldi Madonna Malandrino Montepulciano d’Abruzzo.

It looks impossible, but the nice thing about Italian, as distinct, say, from French, is that there are no silent letters. You pronounce everything you see. So you really can say it three times, though maybe not fast.

What you can’t say even once slowly is that it’s much good. We were quite disappointed, finding it heavy to the point of syrupy. The 2013 and 2015 vintages may be wonderful, but 2014 doesn’t make it. Any self-respecting oenophile would have poured it down the sink. Fortunately, we got over self-respect a long time ago, besides … we had a plan.

We opened a bottle of the always-reliable Alamos malbec and mixed the two: one quarter Montepulciano, three-quarters malbec. The result was perfectly potable.

Our remix was simple, involving a minimum of invention. Other methods of wine rescue require an understanding of science and advanced chemistry, if not magic.

The Wall Street Journal last week reported how the truly brilliant wine lover can redeem a bottle of “corked” wine — a wine that has taken on a musty character due to the presence of trichloroanisole (TCA) in the cork. You simply take a short length of plastic wrap, crumble it and stuff it into the decanter. Turns out polyethylene, a component of plastic wrap, absorbs TCA and removes the taint.

Very occasionally, a wine will give off a sulfurous smell that can range from mild to gag-me-with-a-spoon. The cure? A copper penny. “Copper reacts with the sulfur ion,” the Journal’s expert explains, to make copper sulfide. It’s a very cheap fix, especially as you get your penny back.

Now comes former Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Nathan Myhrvold. He’s got a way to speed up the process of letting a wine breathe: a high-speed blender!

As we all learned at our mother’s knee, young red wines should be decanted from the tight bottle into something bigger and bowl-like to assist with oxidation. The age-old process softens the tannins and does wonders for the fruit. But it can take hours.

Mr. Myhrvold’s method takes less than half a minute, to which we say “Wait a minute!”

If Agent 007 asked that his vodka martini be shaken, not stirred lest the vodka be bruised, what would he think of a process wherein the wine is not bruised but vivisected? This is not letting the wine breathe; this is giving it the Heimlich maneuver.

We think a few minutes in an open decanter is enough to bring the fruit to the fore. But if you’re in a rush to improve your wine, well, give it a whirl.