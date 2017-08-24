Watch the birdie

In fourth grade, we were caught giving the finger to our best friend, David Larkin. Yes, the middle finger.

Our older brother had recently schooled us in the art of evocative hand gestures. David Larkin already was up to speed so the two of us flipped one another off the moment Sister Francis Marie turned her back.

This was a capital error, not to mention a venial sin. We should have known that all nuns, at least all Dominican nuns, have eyes in the back of their heads. Sister Francis Marie caught us mid-flip and called the two of us to the front of the classroom.

It could have been worse. It could have been Sister Mary Matthew, who was a smacker. Usually with a wooden ruler across the knuckles. She was somewhat hefty and we used to call her “Sister Mary Elephant.” We had names for most of the teachers. The handsome Irish priest who taught religion had been dubbed, by the seventh- and eighth-grade girls, “Father What-a-waste.”

Our name for Sister Francis Marie? Can’t recall, but it was probably something nice because she was nice. Not a smacker. No, her specialty was making you deeply regret the error of your ways.

True to form, she told us that our behavior was “a reflection on our parents.”

This was so not true. Not for one of them, anyway. Our sainted mother most definitely did not know the significance of the middle finger. She routinely used hers as a pointer, which always ignited muffled mirth among her many children.

This whole, sordid recollection was occasioned by the verbiage on the label of our bottle of Looking Glass cabernet sauvignon: “Looking Glass wines are a reflection of California’s rich winemaking tradition.”

Not really. Many, if not most, California wines are either good, quite good or out of this world. Looking Glass is pretty plonky. Agreeable notes of blackberry and plum, yes, but you wouldn’t call it smooth. You would, however, call it cheap. Real cheap.

How cheap? Put it this way: There are two activities that one should never embark upon without first undergoing a thorough medical evaluation by a licensed physician. One is space travel. The other is ingesting a wine that retails for $2.99 (Walgreens).

Looking Glass reminded us of the teeth-staining jug wines dad bought back in the 1950s and ’60s. Grisly but, after a couple of rounds, not so bad.

So, take a chance on Looking Glass. We’re going back for more. Besides being a good deal, it’s a reflection on our parents.

One of them, anyway.