Truly, madly, deeply

Monogamy has been good to us. Dependable, steady. The highs aren’t the highest, it’s true, but the lows aren’t as low as they could be. It’s affordable and only occasionally surprising.

All of which goes to explain why we found Menage à Trois so enticing. One little try and you ask, “Can this be legal?” It is the least mundane of experiences. Once you break away from the ordinary and take a chance on something so different, there’s no going back.

Except you have to go back. Delightful it may be, but Menage à Trois will break you. After every sensual, sulky, slinky dalliance with Menage à Trois we re-involve ourselves with Monogamy. And it’s really not so bad. Just predictable … and since when predictable not a good thing?

As you see, we are conflicted.

We discovered Monogamy at Mike’s Country Store on Water Street. Many people are surprised to learn that Monogamy comes from California. This 2013 cabernet sauvignon is a little too dark for salmon and any chicken dish other than something barbecued. Steak or burgers … oh, yeah.

Our first experience with Menage à Trois was across from the fish counter at Hannaford. There among the shelves of wine stood this perky little pinot noir. Juicy, cherry elegance. Both Monogamy and Menage à Trois are in the $10 range — a price point where many a Cab stops but one at which most pinot noirs begin. Once you go down the Pinot Noir Highway the tolls get higher and higher.

So, play it safe. Stick with Monogamy. But if you do try Menage à Trois, please let us know if it was good for you.