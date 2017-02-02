Things we didn’t know we wanted to know

You’re looking for a wine to complement tonight’s dinner. But there are so many varieties, countries of origin and price points. You’d like to know what you’re buying before you buy it, but the store isn’t giving out free samples. So you wander the wine aisle, hopeful and unfocused.

There’s an app for that.

It’s called Wine Ring. (In order to describe it how it works, we will be forced to use the “A” word. Please don’t hang up.) From your smartphone, Wine Ring uses an algorithm (“A” word) to tell you which wine to pick. It knows because when you signed up you told Wine Ring about your likes and dislikes and described your taste. Based on your inventory of preferences, Wine Ring recommends a particular bottle.

Our daily lives and choices already are influenced by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Those new selections that magically appear in your Netflix library are based on your demonstrated interest in Westerns, French movies, horror or documentaries.

It’s also how Pandora works. Start out with Johnny Cash and before long Pandora will serve up Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings. Pandora knows what you like. And Amazon knows what your next book should be, much as your news feed knows what kinds of stories you like to follow.

Computer programs based on your user profile give you exactly what you like, saving time and sparing you from misadventure. Sparing you from all adventure, actually. Which is why we want none of it.

Time may be saved but what is lost is serendipity — happy, random discovery. “Customers who bought this item also bought … ” is a scary message. Endlessly reaffirming your own narrow interests is no way to make a discovery.

How would you ever learn something new? We’re talking about those curious discoveries you make when you didn’t even know you were looking. Artificial intelligence harnessed to user profiles is not about thinking outside the box — it’s about thinking inside a box that grows smaller and duller by the day.

This is the big problem with online content. Your choice of reading material is recorded, analyzed and answered with more of the same. Google keeps us on the path we selected. Your news feed keeps feeding you the same tired lunch.

The nice thing about a newspaper or a magazine is the likelihood of serendipity. Your eye strays from the story you’re reading to the odd headline and you end up reading an article you never would have been directed to online.

Serendipity has been our guiding principle in the wine aisle. Not that advice is bad. But we like getting our advice from an actual, living, breathing person, not an advanced algorithm. That’s the other problem with online this and online that: no people.

One of the people we turn to for advice is Dalyne at John Edwards. She knows her stuff. She even knows our customer profile: cheap. It was Dalyne who aimed us toward Postales del Fin Mundo from Patagonia in Argentina. It’s a cab/malbec blend. Full-bodied, plummy and extra dry, it’s not an elegant wine but it is a $7.99 wine.

But even without knowing where we were going we would have found something. Maybe something real nice. Serendipity. Not all who wander are lost.