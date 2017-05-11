It takes a village to choose a wine

The idea that mature adults are rational human beings was first challenged in 17,000,000 B.C. That was the year a 14-year-old cave girl completed a cave painting of her parents, Urk and Og Mendelbaum.

In her depiction, the cave girl rendered her parents with eyes crossed, goofy grins and missing teeth. Beneath the portrait she scrawled: “My parents are soooo stupid.”

This view continued for many eons, particularly among teenagers whose parents had established a weekend curfew. Briefly, during the 17th century and into the early 20th, the notion of humans functioning as rational, deliberative individuals enjoyed a revival. But the wooden stake was driven through the heart of this prideful conceit last year by a pair of researchers, Steven Sloman and Philip Fernbach. Their book, “The Knowledge Illusion,” bears the subtitle “Why We Never Think Alone.”

Their point: no single individual knows enough “to build a cathedral, an atom bomb or an aircraft.” As individuals, we don’t think of the answers. We don’t know very much … not really. The only thing we’re really good at is “thinking together in large groups.”

Communal groupthink informs our opinions, votes, choice of mates, clothing and hair styles and the baseball teams we root for. As our President would tweet: “Sad.”

But the real damage is done when we surrender our free will while wine shopping. That happens?!? Oh, yes. It’s called “The Sidewise Effect.” Perhaps you saw “Sidewise,” the award-winning 2004 movie featuring a California wine snob who, asked why he adores pinot noir, gave an answer as eloquent as Portia’s “Quality of Mercy” speech:

“It’s a hard grape to grow … It’s thin-skinned, temperamental, ripens early. It’s not a survivor like cabernet, which can just grow anywhere and thrive even when it’s neglected. Only the most patient and nurturing of growers can do it. Only somebody who really takes the time to understand pinot’s potential can then coax it into its fullest expression. Then, I mean, oh its flavors, they’re just the most haunting and brilliant and thrilling and subtle and … ancient on the planet.”

Result: Pinot Noir sales shot up and remained up. Normal, independent-seeming people switched to Pinot Noir of the strength of a single — albeit beautiful — soliloquy.

That said, we hasten to acknowledge that a nice pinot noir, such as this week’s Echelon 2015 from California (they serve it at Serendib in Ellsworth) can be one of life’s delights. But make that call yourself, OK?

BTW, elsewhere in the movie this same oenophile refuses to have anything to do with a varietal he disdains:

“If anyone orders merlot, I’m leaving. I am NOT drinking any (expletive) merlot!”

Guess what happened to merlot sales in the United States. That’s right: sank faster than the Titanic.

Few of life’s experiences are as intimate and personal as the ingestion of food and drink. To each his own, lest you deny yourself a great private pleasure by subscribing to someone else’s taste. Groupthink is scary but what is truly tragic is groupdrink.