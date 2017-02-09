Skin in the game; or, size matters

Our marital partner now resides in Norman, Okla., home of the University of Oklahoma where our daughter and son-in-law are employed. Said daughter gave birth to an adorable little girl in July and, having returned to work, needed infant care. The aforesaid spousal unit, being a retired person, offered to provide this service in person and for free for the spring semester. The daughter in question said “yes.” This is why Grandma is in Norman, Okla.

We talk each morning. Her report usually involves the weather (70 degrees), the landscape (flat, pedestrian friendly) and the frozen blueberries available in Oklahoma (gross).

Our bride has blueberries for breakfast every single morning. Maine wild blueberries that she buys, frozen, in 5-pound boxes at the Friends and Family Market in Ellsworth Falls. But they don’t have Maine wild blueberries in the Sooner State. They have those big, fat, high-bush cultivated berries that look like Concord grapes and taste like not much. Thus, her displeasure.

“Oh,” we cooed over the phone, “they can’t be that bad.”

Oh, yes, they can, she remonstrated. She explained that Maine berries have a more intense, sweet and tangy taste than cultivated blueberries because the flavor is in the skin and you get, pound for pound, a lot more skin with a Maine blueberry.

The intense flavor has something to do with a substance called anthocyanin, which also accounts for the color. The word comes from the Greek: “anthos,” meaning “flower” and “kyanos,” meaning blue).

We rang off and fell into a contemplation of skin and flavor … and grapes. We had been wondering how it is that so many wines — red or white — taste of raspberry or plum or cherry when the sole fruit with which they have been intimate is the grape. Case in point: Woodwork Central Coast 2014 Chardonnay (John Edwards, $10.99). It is a luscious, lightly oaked fruit festival. It also is the first chardonnay of our experience where the overriding flavor was peach. And we asked: “How can that be? Ain’t got no peach in the vineyard, only grapes.”

It turns out the various fruit flavors and accents are a function of fermentation. When grapes ferment into wine, chemical compounds are created that also exist in other fruits. These compounds are called aromatic esters. Which fruit flavor you detect will depend on the grape, the fermentation yeasts and a bunch of other factors.

None of this, of course, is of any use to the marital unit and her struggle with frozen blueberries the size of True Flight golf balls. So we called Friends & Family, got the name of their supplier in Eastbrook and arranged to ship 10 pounds of Maine wild blueberries (frozen) to Norman, Okla. It’ll be her Valentine’s Day present. It will make her very happy.

Until she learns how much the air freight cost.