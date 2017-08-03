Sacramental wine

Several years ago, we decided to take up cross-country skiing. It sounded like a good way to get outside.

We shared our interest with a friend who spent much of each winter on the boards, gliding through forests. He applauded our interest. But first, he said, you must learn how to wax your skis. He described the importance of temperature-specific waxes that correspond to the temperatures in which we’d be skiing.

A subtle miasma of buzz kill deadened the air around him.

Of course, he said, hydrocarbon wax is always reliable. But one can expect better performance and speed with the application of the more expensive fluorocarbon waxes.

Our eyes glazing, we struggled to stay alert.

He continued: We could attend a waxing clinic, he said. Maybe pick up one of those special steam irons for melting wax.

Well, we never did go cross-country skiing: way too much foreplay. We just wanted to get outside and swish and swoosh for an hour, then come back inside for popcorn and hot toddies. This guy insisted on making a sacrament out of what we saw as spontaneous recreation.

There’s a lot of that going around. And no where is folderol more embedded than in the world of wine.

This morning, we came across an article on wine appreciation that began as follows: “Drinking wine is more than simply consuming a beverage; it’s an entire experience.”

Grrr. Why must it be “an entire experience”? Attending an opera is an entire experience. Going to a funeral is an entire experience. Why make a big thing out of throwing back a glass of wine?

Turns out the article addressed that very issue: “Wine is best when sipped and savored, as opposed to being gulped down.”

Who makes up these rules? Is there any sensation more pleasurable after a tough day at the office than gulping down a tumbler of cold pinot grigio? Sipping is for whiskey. Gulping down whiskey is extremely painful unless you are a cowboy.

The only problem with gulping down your wine is that you run out of it sooner. Solution: buy lots! We buy ours by the box. You can get 3-liters of Black Box pinot grigio box for about $20. It’s the equivalent of four regular bottles. Go through the first three at any rate you choose. Probably best to sip the fourth one. Savor that bad boy.

That’s our idea of an entire experience.