It’s the one to have if you didn’t want one

In the early 1960s, the advertising agency handling the Schaefer Beer account came up with a merry jingle. Here it is: “Schaefer is the one beer to have when you’re having more than one.”

This was by no means the first beer slogan. In 1893, the people at Schlitz came up with “Schlitz … the beer that made Milwaukee famous.”

Sad to say, Milwaukee is no longer famous. Neither is Schlitz. The once dominate beer declined in quality and sales in the 1970s and was sold and resold by Stroh, then Pabst Blue Ribbon. All that remains today is a very witty joke which we will tell at the end of the column.

For some reason, wine companies have been unable to come up with any slogans nearly as nifty as those brewed up by the beer guys. Examples: Paul Masson — “We will sell no wine before its time.” (Thud.) Kendall-Jackson — “A taste of the truth.” (Lameness.)

The subject of slogans came up as we worked our way through a bottle of Giacondi “autentico Italiano” 2016 pinot grigio from Sicily ($4.99, Hannaford).

Pinot grigios are like cilantro: not universally admired. An acquired taste, certainly.

The winning attribute of Giacondi pinot grigio is that it doesn’t taste like pinot grigio. It is nearly devoid of flavor, though one could argue there’s a suggestion of apples. Well, not a suggestion. More like a hint, a passing thought, a failed memory. Whereupon we have hit on the ideal advertising campaign: “Giacondi … the pinot grigio for people who don’t like pinot grigio.”

It’s not a bad wine. Decidedly not good, but not terrible. And what a price!

OK, now the joke:

There was this ball player, Milton (“Mil”) Famey, and he was the closing pitcher for the ’66-’71 Brewers. One game day while awaiting his turn on the mound, he got plastered in the dugout on Schlitz beer. When it came time to pitch, he was quite terrible. He blew the game even after his team had pulled ahead by six runs in the top of a 19-inning marathon at Chicago. Famey came in and walked 10 consecutive batters on only 47 pitches.

When a reporter asked the White Sox coach what he thought happened, the coach indicated the empty beer cans in the Brewers’ dugout and said:

“Schlitz, the beer that made Mil Famey walk us.”