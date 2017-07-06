Ode to a summer wine July 6, 2017 by Stephen Fay on Cheers, Food, Lifestyle The most refreshing summer wine (So says the vineyard wonk) Is not rosé or chardonnay It’s sauvignon … blanc. New Zealand has the finest grapes Unless you’re hooked on plonk And Nobilo Icon The vintage to strike on: A marvelous sauvignon blanc. Structured, full-bodied and balanced It’s herbal and yet extra fruity The finish: persistent If we sound insistent It’s simply no less than our duty. Admittedly, Icon ain’t cheap So how is our knowledge so ample? The answer, you see We get it for free It came in the mail as a sample! Bio Latest Posts Stephen FayManaging Editor at The Ellsworth American Stephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American since 1996, is a third-generation Californian. Starting out as a news reporter in 1974, he has been an editor since 1976, working in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont before settling in Ellsworth with his wife and two daughters. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Fay (see all) Ode to a summer wine - July 6, 2017 Ellsworth woman opens CrossFit gym at Mill Mall - July 3, 2017 Anonymous sources - June 22, 2017