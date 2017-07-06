Ode to a summer wine

The most refreshing summer wine

(So says the vineyard wonk)

Is not rosé

or chardonnay

It’s sauvignon … blanc.

New Zealand has the finest grapes

Unless you’re hooked on plonk

And Nobilo Icon

The vintage to strike on:

A marvelous sauvignon blanc.

Structured, full-bodied and balanced

It’s herbal and yet extra fruity

The finish: persistent

If we sound insistent

It’s simply no less than our duty.

Admittedly, Icon ain’t cheap

So how is our knowledge so ample?

The answer, you see

We get it for free

It came in the mail as a sample!