Thursday - Jul 06, 2017

Ode to a summer wine

July 6, 2017 by on Cheers, Food, Lifestyle

The most refreshing summer wine

(So says the vineyard wonk)

Is not rosé

or chardonnay

It’s sauvignon … blanc.

 

New Zealand has the finest grapes

Unless you’re hooked on plonk

And Nobilo Icon

The vintage to strike on:

A marvelous sauvignon blanc.

 

Structured, full-bodied and balanced

It’s herbal and yet extra fruity

The finish: persistent

If we sound insistent

It’s simply no less than our duty.

 

Admittedly, Icon ain’t cheap

So how is our knowledge so ample?

The answer, you see

We get it for free

It came in the mail as a sample!

Stephen Fay

Stephen Fay

Managing Editor at The Ellsworth American
Stephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American since 1996, is a third-generation Californian. Starting out as a news reporter in 1974, he has been an editor since 1976, working in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont before settling in Ellsworth with his wife and two daughters. [email protected]
Stephen Fay

Latest posts by Stephen Fay (see all)