Make sure you have a blizzard survival kit

Although Governor LePage and the State Police more or less ordered everyone to stay off the roads during Monday’s blizzard, we really had to go to work. Catastrophic events result in holidays for government workers, but not for us. Earthquakes, fires and floods are our bread and butter. Blizzards that blow people indoors force us out. There are pictures to be taken and bulletins to be uploaded to our website.

Now, that doesn’t mean we have to be reckless about it. Before leaving the house we checked to be sure we had jumper cables, flares, a flashlight, first aid kit, pliers, wrench, screwdriver, a shovel, ice scraper and three containers of wine (see photo).

The smaller bottle is for concealed carry in case your car goes off the road and you require a restorative before trudging through the elements. It is best stored in an inside coat pocket so that the red wine within remains at room temperature. Nothing worse than a chilled cabernet sauvignon. (Gentlemen should refrain from carrying the bottle in a front trouser pocket, as it gives a misleading impression.)

The 750-milliliter bottle of Fat Bastard sauvignon blanc should be on the seat beside you for easy reach. You’ll want it if you arrive safely at your destination but are unable to make the return trip due to worsening conditions. It takes some of the sting out of sleeping at your desk. Or, if your visit to a friend becomes, of necessity, an overnight, you will have something to bring to the party.

We always carry a sauvignon blanc because these are best enjoyed cold and, what with one thing and another, it will likely be cold by the time you get to it. Do note that it has a screw top, which obviates the need for a corkscrew. There are few experiences in life as humiliating as finding yourself with a conventional bottle with a conventional cork and no corkscrew. The last time, it happened to us it took us 45 minutes to gnaw away the stopper.

Which is why the family-sized box of House Wine also is cork-free and a white — a nice sturdy chardonnay. The three-liter box anticipates a longer than anticipated layover.

God willing, you won’t go off the road or be marooned. But the wine won’t go bad and it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. Remember the motto of the Boy Scouts. This blizzard survival kit could earn you a merit badge.