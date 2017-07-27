It’s all fun and games until the wine runs out

The annual Woodlawn wine tasting is proof that life is not fair.

The private event is convened to select the proper wines to serve next month at the Woodlawn Antiques Show’s opening night party. Board members, Woodlawn staff and wine groupies are invited to participate in this Darwinian exercise wherein we decide which wines shall live, which shall die.

What’s so unfair? It’s the uneven distribution of life’s blessings. A full-out wine tasting is like eating rocky road ice cream while engaging in passionate … um … um … Parcheesi. For here we were on a warm and beautiful Tuesday afternoon, joined with a merry company, facing an array of room-temperature reds and chilled whites and encouraged, nay, required to consume same. And it was all free. Even the pretzels. Call that fair?

We set to work at once with the chilled whites. First up was Isidora, a 2015 Cousiño-Macul sauvignon gris from Chile. Though we have heard of sauvignon blanc and pinot gris, sauvignon gris was new to us. It is an obscure grape, possibly a mutation of the sauvignon blanc. And Chile is one of only a handful of places you will find it. Well, lucky day: it found us. Refreshing, a little spicy, a little citrus — high marks all around the table.

Next we poured out a 2016 Barone Fini Pinot Grigio from Northern Italy. (Buzzer sound from “Jeopardy.”) Bland, flat, failure to launch. Do not bother looking for it at the Antiques Show.

On to the reds. What could impart more delight on a summer afternoon than a tumbler of Italian pinot noir from the Tyrolean north of Italy? We’ll tell you what could impart more delight: Bosco, Juicy Juice, Tang or Kool-Aid. We found this Lechthaler 2014 spanned the texture arc from thin to watery. We’ve had boxed wines (Cardboardeaux) that had more character.

Trying on another pinot noir after batting out with the first is like a second marriage: the triumph of hope over experience. The 2015 Echelon from Sonoma County had the personality of a dial tone. The parts that weren’t non-descript were sweet. One of the supremely astute judges said it tasted like a thin merlot. We didn’t know what that meant but we did ask him for his autograph.

After taking such a beating we were considering the merits of abstinence. But, lo: a 2015 Kaiken Reserva Malbec from the Mendoza region of Argentina saved the day and thwarted virtue, thank God. With lovely notes of chocolate and raspberry (we went back for several refills in case there were other lovely notes), this full-bodied, delicious wine went to the top of the list right beside the Cousiño-Macul sauvignon gris.

On the night of the preview party, we will be at the Portland airport picking up our spousal partner, just back from two weeks worshipping her granddaughter. We shall not be able to partake of the Kaiken Reserva Malbec or the Cousiño-Macul sauvignon gris. Others will have that honor.

Life is not fair.