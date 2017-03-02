Forty days may not be enough

In case you didn’t know it, Lent began yesterday. This is the 40-day, Christian exercise in reflection and self-restraint that begins the day after Mardi Gras, which is an exercise in no restraint and all the excesses we should shun until Easter.

The issue this year — the issue every year — is what to give up for Lent. Question: Why give up anything? Answer: To distance ourselves from worldly influences and diverting self indulgence so that one can focus on penitence and prayer.

As a lad, we gave up sweets and TV. And Mom made meatless meals, such as salmon loaf, which, to this day, we associate with suffering. But not everyone suffered. McDonald’s filet-o-fish sandwich was created in 1962 to provide nourishment to observant who had given up meat. It’s still one of the chain’s best sellers.

Mom and Dad gave up alcohol for Lent, which was an impressive feat in our household. Maybe a little too impressive for Dad, who lobbied successfully for weekend breaks from abstinence. It was Dad’s bedrock belief that if God had wanted us to give up drinking for Lent, He wouldn’t have scheduled St. Patrick’s Day smack in the middle of the ordeal.

We do not even try giving up wine for Lent. Sad to say, though there are Lenten meals (tuna casserole, beans and rice, potato soup) there are no Lenten wines. But if one were needed, we would nominate Viu Manent Reserva 2016 sauvignon blanc from Chile.

Viu Manent (Hannaford, $9.99) is less citrusy than the SBs of New Zealand, Australia and the isles of the sunny South Atlantic. Less grapefruit, more pear and melon. In a word: restrained and austere in the finest Lenten tradition.

Although we have given up nothing for Lent, we have been inspired by the example of certain of the faithful who, instead of foregoing enjoyments, give themselves over to good works for the duration. Their 40 days are devoted to acts of kindness and generosity — what our country needs most during this time of political turmoil.

If we all could commit to that, the next step would be to make Lent a year-round observance.