Eternal verities

Hard to believe that there was a time in living memory when folks gathered around the TV weeknights at 6 to watch the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.

The avuncular anchor reported world and national events in deliberate, thoughtful sentences. No antics or drama. When he signed off each night, saying “And that’s the way it is,” you believed him.

Harder still to believe that, back in the day, your parents discovered what was going on by reading the daily newspaper. News was gathered by reporters who covered Wall Street, science, sports, the White House, the Pentagon and the police. Their work, abetted by reports from international correspondents, was vetted and edited and delivered to your door by a freckle-faced kid on a bike.

For the past 30 years or so, with the advent of the 24/7 news cycle, the bulletins are in your face from the time you get up till you stagger into bed. The competition among media organizations for audience share (read: advertising dollars) fostered a decline in journalistic integrity and a lurid embrace of half-baked sensationalism, entertainment and opinion.

In the current astonishing epoch, the news landscape changes by the minute. The combination of a frenzied media and the leader of the free world having the attention span of a fruit fly have resulted in a news tsunami with each wave towering over the one before. The campaign style of the current president raised more red flags than the Chinese embassy, so no surprise that his tweets are a bedlam of — here we go — sensationalism, entertainment and opinion.

William Wordsworth wrote “The world is too much with us.” Totally. Know the feeling, Bill. Which is why we keep a Bible on our desk. It’s not spiritual growth or self-improvement that we seek. It’s the consolation of the enduring, unsensational wisdom of the words. It’s calming to read a verse that’s more than 2,000 years old — older than history, from a time when there was no news other than “the good news.”

Much as Keats in his “Ode to a Grecian Urn” found comfort in his contemplation of an ancient artifact, the timeless, abiding, decidedly un-newsy messages in the Bible are a medicine for melancholy.

Also reliably unchanging in these hectic times is Pinot Noir. You’d know it in the dark. You’d know it if you drank it from cupped hands: light and merry, cranberry and raspberry, with a gay bounce like that of the chickadee hopping from branch to branch. The aptly named Chickadee 2015 Central Coast Pinot Noir (Hannaford, $12.49) never disappoints. Pour yourself a big glass, sit down with 1 Corinthians, 13: 4-7 and contemplate Paul’s take on love:

“Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

And that’s the way it is.