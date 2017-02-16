Don’t drink the water. (Why would you?)

In 1971, during our trial honeymoon, we hitchhiked through the south of France. Except in Europe they don’t call it hitchhiking. They call it “autostop.” We caught lifts to Carcassonne, Avignon, Arles and Perpignan. At each stop, the drill was the same: the bride-to-be went looking for the cheapest hotel and we sought provisions.

We didn’t have much money, so we weren’t picky. One or two of the rooms we stayed in looked as if they normally rented by the hour. For refreshment, I would buy a baguette and a liter of water.

The rooms did not improve over the course of our travels. The drink, on the other hand, did. For we swiftly discovered that in some part of France, a bottle of wine cost less than a bottle of water. Seriously.

Not only was cheap red and a baguette a better restorative than the previous bar item … it was better for us. We suffered none of the intestinal curses of cut-rate travel: no stomach bugs, no Montezuma’s whatever. The French wines were to our immune systems what anti-freeze is to your engine block. Except anti-freeze doesn’t go at all well with baguettes.

We followed the same medicinal wine discipline years later in Mexico. Worked perfectly.

Because we lack credulity in most subject areas, especially wine science, no one believed our testimony about the health benefits of wine for travelers. But 46 years after our discovery, we have received official affirmation. An article posted last Wednesday on winespectator.com notes that listeria, salmonella and E. coli “are common pitfalls for travelers visiting areas where sanitation standards are lower than those to which they [and their immune systems] are accustomed. Luckily for wine lovers, studies have shown that when alcohol is consumed, the risk of succumbing to food-borne illnesses decreases significantly. Alcohol’s high acidity makes it easier for the stomach’s natural acidity to kill pathogens.”

Told ya so.

It gets better. The article cites a Cornell University study that concluded: “The higher the alcohol [percentage], the more inactivation you’re going to get of the food-borne pathogens. So, your wine of 14 percent alcohol is going to have more of an effect in terms of killing the food-borne pathogens compared to lower-percentage alcohol such as beer.”

We recommend Flora Springs 2012 Napa Valley Sangiovese, which weighs in at 13.9 percent. It’s also delicious.

So the next time you take a trip Mexico, have your fill of burritos and native fruit. But wash it all down with a big, bold red. It’ll take the “yuca” out of Yucatan.