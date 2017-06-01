Convenience-plus

At the center of the great, calorie-strewn plain that starts with a home-delivered Domino’s pizza and ends with a home-cooked meal prepared with fresh ingredients, there stands the Blue Apron: home-delivered but, also, home-cooked.

Subscribers choose a menu item online and … zip … boxes of packaged, portioned fresh ingredients are delivered to their doors complete with cooking instructions.

Many of the recipes verge on the exotic: seared salmon salad with English peas, arugula and pink lemon; za’atar chicken and pearl couscous with asparagus and pink lemon compote; spiced cod and summer squash cakes with dates and bay greens.

The menus are cunning and inviting, the portions are exactly right for the number of individuals dining and the instructions are fool-proof. You could be dumber than a bag of hair, yet you will cook up an excellent dinner if you follow the steps.

The shopping, imagining, portioning and packaging are done by the folks at Blue Apron. For some, that takes part of the fun out of cooking. For others, outsourcing these steps is pure bliss. For sure, you pay for the service.

Our older daughter, a busy, professional woman with a brand new baby, uses Blue Apron the way people in New York City use dog walkers — farming out to others the tedious chores necessary to sustain life. She was not raised, as we were, by parents who had been knocked sideways by the Great Depression. Which is why we cannot allow ourselves the indulgence of a Blue Apron. We can, however, borrow the recipes and do our own shopping.

Thus it was that last week we invited two dear friends and whipped up fontina-stuffed pork chops with potatoes and pizzaiola sauce. We already had most of the ingredients: shallot, oregano, Yukon gold potatoes and spices. All that was lacking were the chops, mini sweet peppers and the cheese. Oh … and one other thing. The recipe suggests that the dinner be paired with a chilled Viognier.

Candidly, we were not familiar with Viognier (vee-own-yay). It sounded expensive so, when the dear friend dinner guest asked what he could bring, we said, without hesitation, “A bottle of Viognier, please.”

Domaine de Vedilhan 2014 Viognier from France is not all that pricey ($9.99 John Edwards). Turns out there are many shades of Viognier: grassy, citrus, tangerine, sweetish, not sweetish, French-style, California-style and on and on. We liked the Domaine de Vedilhan. It’s like a chardonnay in need of psychotherapy — complicated and original. Peaches, apricots and pears as distinct from the yellow apple smoothness of many chards.

You ask: “Does Blue Apron also deliver wine?” Yes, they have a selection of nice reds and whites in 500 ml bottles — two-thirds the size of a regular bottle — for 10 bucks. It’s not the price that rankles but the claim “our 500ml bottles hold the perfect amount of wine for two to share over a meal.” Two what? Elves? That’s like two, little, 4-ounce glasses each. Fugetaboutit. Yet another reason to do your own shopping.