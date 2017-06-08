Greetings from Berkeley, Calif.!

The weather is blessed, housing prices are unbelievable and all the avocados at the supermarket are ripe. And, of course, the wines are many, varied and locally sourced.

Yet, that is not the reason for the visit. We’re here for our 50th high school reunion. Yes: Class of 1967, St. Mary’s High School. We’ve been looking forward to it for the past year.

Traditionally, 50th high school reunions are occasions for affectionate, if imprecise, recollections of lost youth. The memories, marinated in alcohol well before dinner is served, radiate a goodwill concocted of vivid imaginations, failing memories and Johnnie Walker Red.

Our own high school career was unremarkable. We didn’t make any of the teams, made even fewer friends, avoided clubs and paid little attention in class. We had an almost full-time job, a ’54 Chevy, a girlfriend and a couple of non-academic interests that left little time for study. The 1967 yearbook carried photos of all the graduating seniors with captions outlining their involvements: Varsity football, swim team, tennis, track, drama, glee club, band. Ours was the only one with name only. Creepy. The only other high school graduate in history with so little connection grew up to become the Unabomber.

Though not many of the guys knew we attended St. Mary’s, we were, after half a century, nostalgic. We signed up. We sent in our check. We persuaded our marital unit to come with us. The big day was Sunday, June 4.

The trip from Ellsworth to California is arduous: drive to Bangor, bus to Portland, change planes in Chicago, four more hours to San Francisco, rent a car, maniacal drive north on 101 to big sister’s house and half a day of jet lag. But it was worth it. St. Mary’s was a boys’ high school taught by Christian Brothers. Names of teachers started coming back: Brother Patrick the Shelley-like poet; Brother Giles, who had eyes in the back of his head when he was writing on the blackboard and the rest of us were cutting up; Brother Norman who, when kicking you out of his classroom, roared: “Begone, Satan!”

Some of the guys started to come into focus: Bernie the Carefree, Carlos the Latin Lover, Leo the Communist (he came from Latvia and spoke with an accent) and Turpin the Terror, world’s greatest quarterback.

On June 2, just as we achieved a state of six-cylinder giddy, we received an email from the St. Mary’s Development Office advising us of “the unfortunate cancellation of the reunion Sunday. We just didn’t have much of a response.” All those guys in the Class of ’67 who didn’t know we existed would continue not knowing. (Maybe that’s what did it to the Unabomber.)

Well, as mentioned, Northern California is one of the world wine capitals and we felt, deeply, that significant quantities were called for. Right outside our sister’s door in the Sonoma County town of Sebastopol are the Acacia Caneros Vineyards. We selected a 2014 Chardonnay on sale for $12.99 (it usually goes for $18.95). You don’t want to drink it too cold or you’ll miss some of the delicate touches of d’Anjou pear, lemon and ginger. It’s the one to have when you’re having more than one. And we intended to have several.

It was, after all, our 50th high school reunion.