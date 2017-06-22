Anonymous sources

Forrest Gump, famously sharing his mother’s life insights, gave the world the deathless: “Mama always said life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Had Mama taken a serious interest in wine, she would have found that mysteries are not limited to the Whitman’s Sampler. The wine aisle has more unknowable contents than a large piñata. Example: Buttonwood Farm’s Sibling Revelry from California. The label carries the following fascinating disclosure: “Red Wine.”

Actually, you could tell by looking at it that it’s a red wine because the wine in the bottle is red. The back label is hardly more illuminating: “Whether growing together in the vineyard or making merry inside the bottle our grapes are having the time of their lives.” Glad someone is.

Revelry is quite a good wine, especially given the price: well under $10. It is a blend, which is why the label is so uninformative — the label couldn’t accommodate the names of all the varietals: cabernet sauvignon, merlot, shiraz and cabernet franc (we looked it up online). Some of the best California wines are blends and this is one such: flavorful, strong (14.3 percent) and berry-rich.

We attributed our ignorance of Dornfelder 2015’s source grapes to the fact that we don’t know German. The label lists Jahrgang and Pfalz, which we figured for grape varieties. But Jahrgang translates “vintage” and Pfalz is a geographical designation. The fine print mentions “weingut,” which we thought was similar to the condition known as “beer belly,” as in: “My, but you’ve developed quite the weingut.” But no, it means “vineyard.”

The back label confesses that you’ve got a bottle of “rotwein,” which we used to drink in college. Or was it rotgut? Indelicate as it might sound, “rotwein” simply means “red wine.”

It took a while but we finally came to understand that Dornfelder is not the name of the the vineyard’s grower — it’s the name of the grape! A hugely popular German red wine grape at that. The wine is very deep, dark, smooth and delicious. They serve it by the glass at Serendib in Ellsworth.

By the glass is the safest and least costly way to introduce yourself to a heretofore unknown vintage. If you don’t like it, don’t ask for seconds. But most of us have to invest in the whole bottle. Then if you don’t like it, you can do what our friend does and pour the rest down the sink — which we have seen him do and it’s like watching someone drown a kitten.

Or you can just choke down the rest over the next couple of days. It may not be great but a bottle of wine beats the heck out of a box of chocolates.