In the opening chapter of “A Study in Scarlet,” Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson discuss the feasibility of becoming Baker Street roomies. Toward that end, they confess to their personality quirks.

“I object to rows because my nerves are shaken,” Watson confides, “and I get up at all sorts of ungodly hours, and I am extremely lazy. I have another set of vices when I’m well, but those are the principal ones at present.”

Holmes asks: “Do you include violin-playing in your category of rows?”

To which Watson replies: “It depends on the player. A well played violin is a treat for the gods — a badly-played one …”

Merlots are like that. The grape has been well played and badly played for 40 years. In the 1980s and ’90s, merlot was the one you reached for after you’d passed through your Blue Nun, Mateus medium-sweet rosé and Gallo Hearty Burgundy stages. Softer and less stern than its cabernet sauvignon cousin, merlot went well with everything.

Over-planting in California and Australia to meet the growing demand resulted in reduced quality. Merlot came to be seen as a blending grape more than a stand-alone varietal. Then along came “Sideways,” in 2004, in which wine snob Miles bashes merlot as horrible and hateful.

Miles’ curses and the industries’ own excesses relegated merlot to also-ran status behind pinot noir and the almighty cab.

But that is just the American side of the story. The grape had not been dumbed down in France, which is where our Nicolas 2015 merlot ($8.99, Hannaford) comes from. To be quite precise, it hails from Béziers in southern France. Long ago, Béziers was a stronghold of Catharism, which Pope Innocent III had declared heretical. It was sacked in 1209 in the final act of the Albigensian Crusade, a most infamous chapter in church history. The Cathars did not survive. The vineyards did.

Warm, silky with notes of black cherry, blackberry and chocolate, Nicolas merlot, with its balance and smooth tannins, is both a delight and a bargain. If you’re contemplating pasta with a red sauce or a steak or a pizza, this is the one. It’s not rocket science. It’s … it’s … elementary.