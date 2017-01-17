Colorado man named new director at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — A Colorado man has been selected as the new leader of The Grand.

The Grand’s board of directors announced Tuesday morning that Nick Turner has been named executive director of the performing arts center in downtown Ellsworth and will begin working there this spring.

“We are so excited to have someone of Nick’s caliber to join us here at The Grand,” said Grand Board President Carla Haskell. “He brings a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm that the board feels will resonate with our patrons and the community.”

Turner was unanimously selected by The Grand’s board of directors after a nationwide search. He succeeds interim director Jim Pendergist, who took the reins after former executive director Gail Thompson resigned her post in July after three years on the job.

Turner was one of 39 applicants for the job. He brings more than 25 years of performing arts experience to the position and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in theatre arts and English education from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion.

“The Grand’s history, the board of directors’ commitment to its vision and the community’s passion for arts and education are reasons enough that I’m thrilled and honored to be named the new executive director,” said Turner in the news release. “The fact my wife and I worked in Maine for a summer when we were first married and always hoped to live here is a wonderful bonus.”

Turner has experience in multiple aspects of theater including producing, directing, writing and acting. Notable credits include being a co-founder and sponsor of the Fort Collins Fringe Festival, a theatre artist-in-resident in the Integrated School of the Arts Program in Loveland, a co-owner and managing producer of Nonesuch Theatre in Fort Collins, and serving as chief executive officer of the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, a state-of-the-art, 380-seat dinner theatre in Johnstown, Colo.

Turner’s wife, Gina Schuh-Turner, and their 8-year-old daughter, Harper, will be joining him as he relocates to Ellsworth. As passionate as he is about the arts, he also enjoys running, spending time with his family and caring for his three dogs.