Cold comfort

A dear, respected colleague is a rabid — I mean avid — runner. She confessed to running no matter the weather, even in last week’s sub-zero degree mornings.

So, we thought that you, dear reader, might like to start running in the cold. You know, it being January and the time for fresh starts.

We found just the leggings to keep you from frostbite at Cadillac Mountain Sports in Ellsworth.

A helpful clerk pointed us to a toasty fleece-lined pair by North Face. They are a deep garnet red and we felt warmer just looking at them. Sizes range from small to extra large for $85.

Under Armour also makes a fleece-lined pair of leggings for women. Those come in gray and black and range in sizes small through extra large. They are $74.99.

There are other leggings to keep you warm without fleece lining, if you fear that will be too much warmth once your feel good chemicals are flooding your brain.

We found North Face performance running leggings in a melon hue. Those are $90.

Cadillac also has gray North Face quarter-zip pullovers in what the manufacturer calls jacquard. We think it looks like uber-chic faux snake-skin. Those are $60 and come in small through extra large.

If running isn’t your thing, we spied cozy, knee-length knit dresses by Prana on our way out the door. Those are also in black or gray for $99.

Are there any spring styles you’re looking forward to wearing? Email [email protected].