Cold comfort January 19, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Columnists, Gone Shopping, Lifestyle Keep your legs hotsy totsy with running leggings and tights from Cadillac Mountain Sports. PHOTO COURTESY NORTH FACE A dear, respected colleague is a rabid — I mean avid — runner. She confessed to running no matter the weather, even in last week’s sub-zero degree mornings. So, we thought that you, dear reader, might like to start running in the cold. You know, it being January and the time for fresh starts. We found just the leggings to keep you from frostbite at Cadillac Mountain Sports in Ellsworth. A helpful clerk pointed us to a toasty fleece-lined pair by North Face. They are a deep garnet red and we felt warmer just looking at them. Sizes range from small to extra large for $85. Under Armour also makes a fleece-lined pair of leggings for women. Those come in gray and black and range in sizes small through extra large. They are $74.99. There are other leggings to keep you warm without fleece lining, if you fear that will be too much warmth once your feel good chemicals are flooding your brain. We found North Face performance running leggings in a melon hue. Those are $90. Cadillac also has gray North Face quarter-zip pullovers in what the manufacturer calls jacquard. We think it looks like uber-chic faux snake-skin. Those are $60 and come in small through extra large. If running isn’t your thing, we spied cozy, knee-length knit dresses by Prana on our way out the door. Those are also in black or gray for $99. Are there any spring styles you’re looking forward to wearing? Email [email protected]. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Motel robbery suspect charged in Blue Hill burglaries - January 19, 2017 Cold comfort - January 19, 2017 Blue Hill man charged in Brewer motel robbery - January 18, 2017