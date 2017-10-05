Children’s book conveys moving message about monarchs

In early summer, monarch butterflies begin touching down on the large, gray-green leaves of milkweed in pastures, meadows, along roadsides and in other sunny patches in Maine.

The monarchs are on a mission. They have journeyed 2,500 miles from the mountainous fir forests of central Mexico. There they spend winters carpeting the branches and trunks of the oyamel fir trees and the forest floor.

Penobscot author Bundy H. Boit takes the monarchs’ story from the point of their arrival in Maine where the butterflies lay their minute white eggs on the underside of milkweed leaves. In just four days, yellow-and-black striped caterpillars emerge from their nutrient-rich shells and feed on the leaves.

In Boit’s newly published “Milkweed Is for Monarchs” (2017, Goose River Press, $18), we learn about the monarch’s reliance on milkweed through 9-year-old Anna Clayton, who finds one such caterpillar nibbling away on a milkweed leaf. Through the author’s words and the late Westfield illustrator Gordon Hammond’s watercolors, we see Anna put a caterpillar and milkweed leaf into a canning jar with a cheesecloth vent and witness the wormlike creature’s crafting of its chrysalis and magical emergence as a butterfly.

“Here comes the butterfly!” cries Anna. “The delicate wings unfold. The monarch hangs from its case by its black spindle legs. Outside, under September’s blue sky, the butterfly gracefully moves its wings. They need to be strong enough to fly.”

In “Milkweed Is for Monarchs,” the theme of interdependence and relationships runs through the book geared for juveniles. In Anna’s world, animals are part of her every-day life and her family’s livelihood. The 9-year-old feeds and collects eggs from the flock of rusty-red chickens and figures how many her mom needs to sell at the co-op.

We also meet Anna’s neighbors, Mr. Sam and Ms. Mabel, who lament the depletion of milkweed and monarchs over lemonade and warm chocolate chip cookies. The tone is never shrill or preachy.

After waiting patiently for 10 days, Anna is rewarded with the sight of the chrysalis’s case cracking open and releases the monarch that takes off on its incredible flight to Mexico.

The 9-year-old is empowered by the experience and makes it her own mission to preserve the milkweed growing in her neighborhood. The story may inspire young children to follow suit.

“Milkweed Is for Monarchs” also is a reminder to grown-ups to stop and marvel at nature’s wonders and mind the milkweed when mowing or weed whacking too.

The book can be purchased at Blue Hill Books, Mainescape Nursery and Garden Shop and the Sleigh Bell Shoppe in Blue Hill and BookStacks in Bucksport. It also is for sale at www.gooseriverpress.com.