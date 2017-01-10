Children explore sound in free program

BROOKLIN — Meredith Amado, music educator and founding violinist of the Pyxis Piano Quartet, will lead a workshop at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Friend Memorial Library in Brooklin.

Geared for ages 5-7, the violinist’s workshop is the third in the Bagaduce Music Lending Library’s five-part “Music in Literature” series being held at various libraries across the Blue Hill Peninsula.

“No previous music experience is required,” the Bagaduce Library’s education committee says. “Children will listen, learn and play with sound exploration.”

Free of charge, the “Music in Literature” workshops begin with a storybook. A musical performance and hands-on activity follow. In the latter, the children create and explore sound.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m., Penobscot bassoonist and instrument maker Leslie Ross will lead a program devoted to woodwind while jazz harpist Liza Rey will wrap up the series with a program at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the Blue Hill Public Library.

Registration is required. To sign up for the series or one session, contact the Bagaduce Library at 374-5454 or email [email protected]