Castine resident pens stories of a different time

CASTINE — With its stately old trees, centuries-old homes and Revolutionary War remnants, it might seem to the casual observer that Castine is a town frozen in time.

Longtime residents, however, can attest that venerable veneer belies reality.

“I grew up in Castine,” said Donald Small, a Castine resident and author of “Salt Water Town: Tales From Castine, Maine,” published late last year by Penobscot Books (a division of Penobscot Bay Press). “It was — socially and economically — a completely different place than it is now.”

While Castine today boasts many wealthy residents, many of them seasonal, Small said the town of his childhood “was really populated by people who mowed lawns and who were carpenters, fishermen, boat builders and tradespeople of all varieties.”

Though he is careful to note that he is not a native — he arrived in town as a second-grader — Small is nevertheless well qualified to speak on the subject. He graduated from the town’s high school in 1956, came back after college at the University of Maine and a brief stint in industry to spend 30 years teaching engineering at Maine Maritime Academy.

Small’s book, his first, is a collection of stories set in Castine during his childhood and high school years, circa 1950. The tales are informed by his personal experiences as well as memories shared with him by others of that generation, then filled out by his own imagination.

“The stories in the book are a mix” of fact and fiction, Small said. “Most of them have at least something that actually happened.”

Take, for example, the story titled “The Dungeon.” It tells of Glen, a college student home on summer break, who decides to try and spook two younger boys by playing up the legend of the drummer boy at Fort George.

That legend, which Small said has been around for a century or more, tells of how departing British soldiers inadvertently locked a drummer boy in the fort’s dungeon when they left Castine at the end of the American Revolution.

“He played his drum hoping to attract someone’s attention to save him,” Small writes in the book, recounting the legend, “but that didn’t happen. He died three days later.”

The drummer boy’s ghost can reportedly be heard playing every year at midnight on the anniversary of his death. Glen ends up getting more than he bargained for when he sets out to scare the two boys, and though the story is not based on a specific memory or event it feels plausible to the reader because of Small’s specificity and detailed descriptions.

Small has enjoyed writing for decades. He said his high school English teacher, Virginia Nichols, “thought I had potential to be a writer” but Principal Jay Caulkins believed engineering was what Small should pursue.

“Looking at the financial incentive of each career, it was no contest,” Small said with a smile.

His time in industry and then in teaching engineering required a lot of technical writing. Though a distinctly different form than the creative writing that he pursued on the side during that time, he said it was helpful and made him a better writer.

“You can’t be vague,” he said, of technical writing. “I think that was valuable.”

“Salt Water Town” is perhaps most directly the result of a writers group launched nine years ago this month in Castine, of which Small is an original member. It still meets, once every other week, and members share their writing with the group and get feedback from each other.

As he did more writing with the group, Small said he discovered a particular theme kept recurring in his pieces.

“I found it was easy to write about what I remember about Castine as a child,” he said.

He was encouraged to put the stories together in book format — it was not something he initially set out to do — and found a warm reception from the team at Penobscot Bay Press.

“For a first-time writer, trying to find a publisher is a major stumbling block,” he said. He assumed at first he would have to go the self-publishing route, once he decided to put his stories together in a book, but was glad to find a local publisher instead.

Small said he also was fortunate to draw upon the resources of the Wilson Museum and Castine Historical Society, both of which provided photographs that fill the pages of the book and bring to life the people and places Small writes about. Other photos and artwork came from individuals.

Take, for example, The Follies Theater. A photo provided by Leland Bowden clearly shows why the movie house was “affectionately known as the Tar Paper Palace,” as Small writes in his book.

Small said two of his favorite pursuits in life are writing and woodworking. In both cases, he said, he can spend two or three hours working on a project and feel like only 15 minutes have gone by.

“I am able to write because I thoroughly enjoy it,” he said.

He does his writing on the computer, a habit formed by his use of computers during his professional career. He finds it easier to make revisions working with a computer, and also appreciates the spell check feature.

Small’s book and his approach to capturing the feel of a different way of life evoke the opening scene of the 1941 film “How Green Was My Valley.” In it, the main character looks back on his childhood as a grown man and recalls the people he once knew who are no longer there, but takes comfort in the fact he has not forgotten them.

“Can I believe my friends all gone, when their voices are still a glory in my ears?” the movie’s narrator asks. “No, and I will stand to say no and no again, for they remain a living truth within my mind. There is no fence nor hedge round time that is gone, you can go back and have what you like of it if you can remember.”

Small, for his part, said writing the stories allowed him in a way to live the lives of other people and to travel to “a place that doesn’t exist anymore.”

“It’s a little bit of my mind going somewhere else,” he said.

While he clearly has fond feelings for the past, Small said his writings are not meant to be nostalgic or to put present-day Castine in a negative light.

“There have been many improvements in the lives of those who reside in this area,” Small wrote in his preface. “However, some important things may have been lost in our rush to embrace the modern American way.”

Small said he leaves the final judgment on that matter up to the reader, and that his primary desire is for the reader to “enjoy this journey to the Maine coast of 70 years ago.”