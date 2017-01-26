Budding chefs prepare and serve winter feast

STONINGTON — More than 70 people attended the sixth annual WinterFest lunch prepared and served by culinary students Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School.

The budding chefs, who are enrolled in Deer Isle-Stonington High School’s culinary program, transformed the school cafeteria into a festive dining room for the afternoon, with linens and floral arrangements on the tables, and “real” plates and glassware for diners seated by volunteer servers.

Part of the Healthy Island Project’s WinterFest, the free lunch was hosted by Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center. The menu featured carrot-parsnip soup, roast pork roulade, a winter greens salad tossed with Tinder Hearth Bakery torn bread croutons and Maine apple cider. Blueberry and apple slump capped the meal.

“The young chefs ensured that their dishes were not only delicious, but visually appealing as well, adding touches like brushstrokes of bright red pepper sauce and droplets of infused oils to their plates,” related Wes Norton, Edible Island’s executive director.

Deer Isle-Stonington High’s culinary program is a semester-long course in which five students work with school and Edible Island staff to plan, prepare, and serve the school lunch every Friday. In the classes leading up to the Friday lunch, participants are responsible for all aspects of the meal, including writing a menu, sourcing the food, preparing a meal budget and ensuring that the meal meets all nutritional guidelines.

In addition, students promote their meal to the student body and their efforts have resulted in a significant increase in participation in the school lunches they serve.

Through weekly readings, field trips and seminars, students also explore a variety of topics related to food systems, such as organic agriculture, world cuisines and aquaculture.

The Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center is a nonprofit organization offering unique culinary experiences, as well as educational opportunities for local students, community members, farmers, chefs and other food professionals.