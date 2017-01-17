BSO concert to highlight principal cellist

ORONO — The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Bach, Handel and Haydn at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Collins Center for the Arts. Principal cellist, University of Maine professor and Bangor resident Noreen Silver will perform as soloist in Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, C major.

At the concert, which is part of the BSO’s expanded 2016-2017 season, conductor Lucas Richman will feature works rarely performed by the orchestra. The concept is to explore music written for chamber orchestra, with an ensemble of 35 musicians instead of the typical 60 or more.

The program will open with Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, D major, which includes the beloved “Air on the G String.” The concert will conclude with Handel’s “Water Music: Suite No. 1, F major,” which famously premiered in London in 1717 with musicians playing on royal barges in the River Thames.

Noreen Silver’s performance of the Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 is the centerpiece of the program. Silver is known locally as a cello and chamber music instructor at the University of Maine and for her private teaching, and she retains an active performing career as a soloist and chamber musician, primarily in the Silver Duo with her pianist husband, Phillip Silver.

Silver grew up in Glasgow, Scotland, studied at London’s Royal College of Music and the New England Conservatory and moved to Maine in 1999. As the BSO’s principal cellist, she last appeared as a featured soloist in Schumann’s Cello Concerto in 2009.

Before the concert at 2 p.m., a pre-performance talk will be held featuring a conversation between the conductor and soloist.

Tickets, which range from $19 to $49 per person, can be purchased by calling (800) 622-TIXX or going online at www.bangorsymphony.org. Student tickets cost $14 per person.